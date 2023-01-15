Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitch spawns wild “Paldean Sinistea”

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are riddled with glitches and bugs that often result in hilarious scenarios, but one player encountered a “Paldean Sinistea” that has players wishing the Fakemon was real.

Aside from being the first authentic open-world experience in the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are known for being incredibly buggy at launch. From characters contorting their bodies to clipping through the map with ease, if players put in any amount of time at launch, they likely encountered a handful of glitches.

Since the first major performance patch isn’t due until the end of February, players have continued to encounter these issues for months. While some are comical, others are frustrating and can lead to a loss of progress, game crashes, and frustration.

However, one player discovered a glitch that players hope will become a permanent addition to the world of Pokemon. It is a fake regional variant of a fan-favorite Gen 8 Pokemon with more caffeine than its English counterpart.

Fake “Paldean Sinistea” encountered in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The discovery of this Fakemon was made by Reddit user Danger_Mouze, who had found a spot in one of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s cities to hatch eggs. During one of the hatch animations, a coffee cup floated down the street, bobbing similarly to the teacup Pokemon Sinistea.

“Paldean form Sinistea?” Mouze captioned the post, which has garnered over 3k upvotes. While the glitch is likely the result of an NPC’s model failing to load in so as not to interrupt the egg hatch, it didn’t stop the comments from being flooded with players wishing the coffee cup was haunted.

Players started coming up with names for the Paldean Sinistea, including Caffiend, Coffantom, and Sinisffee. They even theorized a Ghost/Ground typing and even factored in how Sinistea’s Authentic and Phony forms would work.

“Is it Black or Decaf form? One is not as valuable as the other,” a user commented, while another stated, “Comes in disposable cup forme, or keep cup forme.”

Sadly, the floating coffee cup was another letdown from a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet coding error. That doesn’t mean players won’t see a regional variant of Sinistea in a future title, but you can’t go hunting for one in Gen 9.

Those looking for things you can actually do in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, check out our guides below:

