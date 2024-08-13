Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players celebrate “silver lining” of one awful Shiny

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have pointed out the uninspiring Gholdengo Shiny’s one “silver lining.”

Up until the 2024 Pokemon Worlds Championships‘ Seasonal Event, players struggled to unlock a Shiny Gholdengo. Now, the new spotlight has illuminated how bland the creature’s Shiny version looks compared to others in Scarlet and Violet.

The difference between the two is so negligible that many Scarlet and Violet players are having difficulty telling them apart.

Beneath a Reddit post sharing side-by-side screenshots of Gholdengo and Shiny Gholdengo, one person joked, “It’s like night and… later that night.”

Meanwhile, another user asked, “ITS ACTUALLY DIFFERENT??”

And a few other people chimed in to say the images made them feel better about not spending time trying to grind for the Shiny iteration.

What separates Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Shiny Gholdengo from its normal counterpart is the silver accents in place of the gold embellishments. The changes seem especially noticeable when looking closer at the lines running through the creature’s eyes and torso.

So, while the upgraded design leaves much to be desired, several people in the Reddit comments noted that there is a “silver lining.”

In response to one silver lining quip, another user pondered, “Wait… did they choose this [design] just for the pun?”

To be fair, Gholdengo’s original form, Gimmighoul, has a similarly lackluster Shiny variant with the subtlest of design changes. The Shiny appears to boast somewhat of a slightly paler hue than the standard Gimmighoul players can find while exploring the Paldea locale.

At the very least, Trainers should have an easier time adding a Shiny Gholdengo to their Pokedex. From now until August 22, players can participate in the Seasonal Event for the 2024 Pokemon Worlds Championships. During this time, players have a small chance of encountering Shiny Chest Form Gimmighoul in 5-Star Tera Raid Battles.