Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans think they’ve discovered massive hint at new Pokemon

The Pokemon community thinks that Game Freak Director Junichi Masuda has given a massive hint at a new Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

During the reveal of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players got their first look at starters Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly. Despite the jam-packed trailer, there is still a lot we don’t know about the Gen 9 region.

Fans believe that a new Pokemon not in the announcement was also teased by Junichi Masuda. Did the Game Freak Director reveal an upcoming character in the 2022 RPGs?

New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokemon may have been teased

Following the announcement of Pokemon Gen 9 on February 27, eagle-eyed fans dug up an old interview with Game Freak Director Junichi Masuda. Twitter account PokePortuga tweeted out a summary of the conversation where a possible new Pokemon concept was discussed.

“When they went to Portugal, Junichi Masuda and Shigeru Ohmori thought that the Rooster from Barcelos could make an interesting Pokemon. Will we see it in…Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?” the social media post wrote.

Where things get interesting is that the man himself liked the February 28 tweet which sent fans into a frenzy.

It appears @Junichi_Masuda has liked this tweet concerning a possible upcoming rooster Pokémon for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YTm5TGcGub — BallGuyLEAKS (@BallGuyLEAKS) February 28, 2022

Many fans were excited by the possibility of getting a Rooster-type Pokemon and speculated on its design. “Wait, ghost rooster? The folk tale of the Rooster of Barcelos tells the story of a dead rooster’s miracle,” a fan wrote.

“I could see it being either the Box Legendary or the Route 1 Bird. Flying / Fighting-type perhaps?” another player tweeted.

One fan simply exclaimed, “Gimme the chicken.”

It should be pointed out that Masuda was in Portugal in 2016 while promoting Sun & Moon. Still, the Director liking the tweet recently is certainly interesting, especially when he was already considering the rooster as a potential character.

While not confirmed, all signs point towards Gen 9’s region being set in Spain. A new chicken Pokemon would fit within the new locale perfectly. Only time will tell if the bird makes the cut for the 2022 RPG.