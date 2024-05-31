Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans puzzled by “cursed” ‘mons transferred from Go

Trainers can move monsters from Pokemon Go to Scarlet & Violet, but transfers could mean stats and levels can get a bit messy.

Despite coming a bit late into Generation 9’s life, the Pokemon Home service allowed trainers to transfer all kinds of monsters between different games. Through Pokemon Home, fans can transfer monsters they’ve captured from Pokemon Go to Generation 9.

But thanks to how Pokemon Go handles stats and levels, things can get a bit wonky after transferring. Despite these odd hang-ups, the Pokemon community banded together to express their love for these “cursed” monsters.

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit gained traction among fans after one user made a post that showed they were able to obtain a level 27 Salamence and a level 24 Haxorus thanks to Pokemon Go.

Normally, it takes a lot more work to get these two Dragon-types, as Haxorus evolves at level 48 and Salamence evolves even later at level 50.

Fans in the comments expressed how much they enjoyed transferring Pokemon that couldn’t appear naturally in Scarlet & Violet.

“Fully evolved level 1 things are the best part of Go tbh,” said one trainer, while another commented, “I once got a level 2 Shiny Machamp from Go. It’s still at that level iirc but I transferred it to PLA since.”

Some fans even reminisced about the days of the Pokemon GTS, or Global Trade System, which was often flooded with hacked Pokemon.

Others pointed out the similarities between these low-leveled fully evolved Pokemon and Lance’s team from Generation 2.

“Lance: See? My 3 dragonites are fair game,” joked one fan. As Gen 2 fans may remember, Lance uses three Dragonite in his Champion battle — all of which are below level 55 yet still fully evolved.

While these transferred Pokemon are perfectly legal, there’s no denying they look out of place in Scarlet & Violet.