Anyone still prowling Paldea and hoping to bulk up their beastly Pocket Monsters can normally count on the amazing Tera Raids to offer some fresh rewards. In fact, plenty of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players grind through these raids to get juicy rewards like the essential Herba Mystica ingredient.

There are some great 7-Star Tera Raids to work though like the Pikachu with the Mightiest Mark, and these offer some pretty tasty rewards, but even the lowly 5-Star Raids can be relied upon. In fact, one player found an almost unbelievable haul after joining an online Raid.

In a Reddit post, one Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player showed off their amazing series of rewards, getting six Herba Mystica in one single Raid. These rewards are normally much more rare, with most players only ever encountering one, or perhaps occasionally two, in a single Raid.

The post’s author even pointed out this strange behavior, asking “Is this an event?”

Other players were quick to point out that one of the most fascinating things was the “scientifically accurate” drops from a Garganacl Raid. This block-based behemoth is inspired by salt, so the plethora of Salty Herba Mystica is a perfect fit.

However, other comments also pointed out that there was a good chance this Raid was in fact “hacked” and that the person who hosted it may have used nefarious means to manipulate the results.

Replying to the original author’s question, one comment said, “Not an event but if it was an online raid then it likely was an injected raid, so a raid that specifically gives a ton of herba like that.” After this, a reply asked, “So are the Herba and the Pokémon legit? It wasn’t a shiny.”

While it would be best to avoid any manipulated gameplay at all, people who accidentally find themselves in these Raids are probably okay.

While we cannot confirm whether this would affect a player’s copy of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, anecdotal evidence seems to show that the innocent Raid members may be unscathed. One comment says, “It’s technically legit, but the way it was obtained by the host was not legit.”

Another comment backs this up, saying, “Herba and pokemon is legit, odds are manipulated by exploits but the game isn’t hacked.”

If you’re very worried about this, you can Raid offline or with known friends. Otherwise, this is still a very rare occurrence.

If you want to check out the latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet events, be sure to check out our guides to the current Mass Outbreaks, and also learn how to take down Pikachu with the Mightiest Mark so you can (legitimately) earn yourself some amazing rewards.