Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan loses Shiny Hawlucha in hilarious fashion

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer showed off a hilarious encounter where they ended up losing a Shiny wild Hawlucha thanks to some pure dumb luck.

For many diehard Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers, nothing can beat the thrill of finding a wild Shiny Pokemon while roaming around Paldea.

Especially thanks to the nature of the game’s overworld encounters, spotting a Shiny off in the distance and racing to catch it can be even more thrilling than the surprise of stumbling upon one in the older titles.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, not every Shiny Pokemon encounter goes according to plan as one fan demonstrated in a hilarious battle with a Shiny Hawlucha.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer misses out on Shiny Hawlucha

A Reddit user by the name Kumorrii made a post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit titled, “I can’t help but just laugh.”

They attached a short video to their post that showed them encountering a wild Hawlucha. The trainer was prepared as the first thing they did was use False Swipe with their Gallade to get it down to 1 HP.

Article continues after ad

For those who may not know, this makes it much easier to catch Pokemon with high catch rates. Unfortunately, the trainer was not prepared for what the Hawlucha did next.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

With just 1 HP, the Shiny Hawlucha used the move High Jump Kick, which missed and knocked itself out. High Jump Kick is a 130 power move with 90 percent accuracy, but when it misses it deals damage to the user. This sadly meant the Shiny managed to land on the unlucky 10 percent which caused it to faint.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Immediately, fans in the comments asked the most pressing question: “You saved first, right?” While the OP didn’t outright confirm or deny, the comment they left implied the Shiny was gone for good. “Haha about that…,” they replied.

While many trainers advised the player to lead with a Quick Ball or use Hypnosis first instead, others opted to console them by sharing their own Shiny hunting misfortunes.

“I’d probably just laugh in this situation too. Had a shiny Stunky explode on me the other day, forgot they could do that,” said one player.

Article continues after ad

Another fan generously offered to trade the OP a spare Shiny Hawlucha to make up for their loss.

Article continues after ad

Though a harsh, but admittedly hilarious encounter, it just goes to show that one can never be too careful when hunting for Shiny Pokemon.