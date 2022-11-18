How to get Dratini, Dragonair, & Dragonite in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can catch and raise Dratini as a member of their Paldea team and evolve it into Dragonair and Dragonite. Below is everything fans need to know to find it.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a large list of Pokemon returning from previous regions. These fan favorites come from across each of the previous Eight Generations, and include favorites such as Lucario, Pikachu, and the adorable Kantonian Dragon-type Dratini.

Catching a favorite species in the Paldea region is much less frustrating than in earlier games of the series, as all Pokemon spawn in the overworld. This eliminates the frustrating hours of walking through tall grass to find a rare spawn. Instead, players can experience the true safari of catching Pokemon, watching them interact with their natural environments. This includes the illusive Dratini.

Article continues after ad

Below is everything players need to know to catch Dratini and evolve it into Dragonair and Dragonite.

Where to catch Dratini in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking to add Dratini to their team will find it in three locations around Paldea:

Casseroya Lake

South Province (Area Six) near water

North Province (Area One) around the lake

The Pokemon Company Dratini appears in three locations around Paldea

How to evolve Dratini into Dragonair

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players who capture a Dratini will see it evolve into Dragonair at level 30.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Raising a Dratini can be a solid challenge, as its evolution levels are very high. However, it can learn powerful attacks before reaching its Second Stage evolution, making it a useful team member early in gameplay.

How to evolve Dragonair into Dragonite

After evolving Dragonair, players will need to continue raising the Dragon-type to see it evolve into Dragonite at level 55.

Article continues after ad

After evolving, Dragonite will obtain the Dragon/Flying-type, as well as a full makeover of its appearance. The blue, snake-like dragon will now be large and orange, possessing a pair of teal wings. This iconic Kanto Pokemon has been a favorite among fans since the release of the first games.

And that’s it! Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

All new Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet | Starter Pokemon details | Scarlet & Violet Pokedex | What is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s region? | Everything we know about Scarlet & Violet so far | What is Terastallizing? | All Paldean forms | All new characters