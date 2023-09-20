Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC lets you print infinite money with easy exploit

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC players are breaking the game’s economy thanks to an apparent oversight from Gamefreak. They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, well it also makes you a millionaire.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC expansion the Teal Mask kicked off last week on September 13. It’s the first of two planned expansions with the Indigo Disk releasing in the Winter of 2023.

Both Scarlet & Violet DLCs feature a whole host of returning Pokemon including heaps of fan favorites (and Cramorant). They also have a bunch of new Pokemon to add to your collection including Dipplin, a new evolution for Gen 8’s Applin.

Funnily enough, it’s Dipplin’s new evolution item that is the secret to financial stability in the Teal Mask. Reddit user u/KDavies1327 has discovered the secret to infinite money in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC.

How to get infinite money in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

The trick is super simple and all you need to do is head to the Orchard in the Mossfell Confluence zone at the bottom right of the Kitakami map. There’s a vendor there that sells Syrupy Apples which will help you evolve Applin into Dipplin and become richer than Bezos.

The vendor sells an infinite amount of these Syrupy Apples for the low price of 500 Pokedollars (yep, that’s the name of the currency). The key to the exploit is that these items sell for more than you purchase them for at 550 Pokedollars.

“If you have enough time and patience or even a turbo controller you could gain 49950 extra from selling 999 and just keep doing that over and over,” the player explained. Even if you don’t have enough money to buy 999 Syrupy Apples, you can buy as much as you can afford and continue profiting upwards from there.

In times of old, money in Pokemon was pretty much a non-issue with more than enough to buy the basic items you need. The reason Infinite Money in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is so handy is that now, there are items you can buy to skip the grind of optimizing your Pokemon for competitive play.

The Pokemon Company/Gamefreak Who’s laughing now you goddamn criminal!

And there you have it. Now you too can have infinite money in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC. If only that Slowpoke Tail merchant from Gold & Silver were in the game so we could rub his stupid face in it.

We’ve got more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet hints and tips in our massive list of guides. We can’t promise they’ll be as useful as infinite money but they’re pretty handy.

