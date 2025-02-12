A brand new Pokemon TCG set has been leaked, with Scarlet & Violet Destined Rivals arriving soon. Here is everything you need to know ahead of its release.

Pokemon TCG is set to get a brand new set very soon, and if its launch is anything like the recent Prismatic Evolutions, expect these new cards to be hard to find and to sell out instantly in stores worldwide.

While many expected the name of this new set to reference Team Rocket in some capacity, we now know that it will instead be called Scalet & Violet Destined Rivals.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, leaks from PokeBeach have revealed when to expect this new range of cards to drop, what will be included, and when pre-release will be available. All that said, here is everything you need to know about Pokemon TCG’s upcoming set.

PokeBeach Following initial leaks, players assumed Destined Rivals might feature Team Rocket in the title.

Scarlet & Violet Destined Rivals will reportedly be released on May 30, 2025.

Article continues after ad

Since Prismatic Evolutions went on sale on February 7, collectors will only have to wait three months for the next lineup of cards.

Article continues after ad

Can you pre-order Destined Rivals?

Pre-orders for Scarlet & Violet Destined Rivals are not available at the time of writing. However, pre-release for the upcoming set will occur between May 17 and May 24, 2025.

We’ll update this section once we know when pre-orders will be available for the next set.

What cards will be included?

PokeBeach

Based on the leak from PokeBeach, we know some of what Destined Rivals will include when it launches. In keeping with tradition, there are likely to be around 60 new designs featured, but we will confirm the exact number when we know more.

Article continues after ad

The new set will draw heavily from the Heat Wave Arena and will include the following cards:

Cynthia’s Garchomp ex

Ethan’s Ho-Oh ex

Steven’s Metagross ex

Marnie’s Grimmsnarl ex decks

Misty’s Gyarados

The Glory of Team Rocket, including Rocket’s Mewtwo ex.

With over six trainers’ Pokemon featured, Destined Rivals is already shaping up to feature some good finds for collectors. Furthermore, there will be plenty of variety in particular Pokemon types, with water, fire, dark, psychic, and steel already leaked.

Article continues after ad

We’ll update this article as more information about the Scarlet & Violet Destined Rivals Pokemon TCG set is revealed.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out the best cards in the Prismatic Evolutions expansion and the new cards included.