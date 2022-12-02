Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans react to Charizard tera raid “glitch”

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are getting a good laugh out of the “hilariously broken” Charizard tera raid.

The six-star battle event went live on Thursday, December 1, with its end time scheduled for 3:59 PM PST on Sunday, December 4.

Taking on a new challenge counts as only part of the fun, with participation in the raid most notably providing players an opportunity to catch Charizard.

To join the raid, players must first wrap up the title’s Victory Road storyline. Users will also need to unlock access to six-star raids, of course. Apparently, patience with the state of the event itself constitutes yet another requirement.

Scarlet & Violet fans slam the broken Charizard tera raid

Reddit user Beth_Esda couldn’t help but laugh when watching their partner navigate through the Charizard raid. “The game is broken,” the Redditor wrote, saying Charizard’s health steadily jumped back and forth throughout the fight.

To make matters worse, apparently, the game kept reviving the player at half-health. And it didn’t help that the camera regularly glitched out, as well. “It would be frustrating if it wasn’t so funny watching it try to work.”

Other players noted in the comments that they’ve experienced similar errors during the Scarlet & Violet Charizard raid. “Yeah, the health problems are real… seems to be a common experience,” one person said.

Someone else claimed they’ve noticed glitches of this nature in other raids, with attacks not connecting or player and enemy characters not dying when they should.

And many agree the “hardest part” of the raid is how “janky” it feels to play. Charizard as a boss hardly seems like much of a challenge by comparison.

Here’s to hoping these issues and Scarlet & Violet’s myriad performance woes get addressed sometime soon.