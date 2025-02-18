Pokemon Scarlet & Violet bring back rare Paradox Pokemon for Tera Raids

Two of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s most elusive creatures are coming back to the Tera Raid rotation. Players will once again have a limited chance to catch Walking Wake and Iron Leaves.

Despite releasing back in 2022, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is still finding new ways to surprise players. Game Freak for its part has also been endeavouring to keep things fresh during the wait for Pokemon Legends Z-A.

The bulk of the games’ post-launch content comes in the form of new Tera Raids which give players a shot at testing their strength and catching rare Pokemon in the bargain. The team at Seribii has just announced an upcoming Tera Raid event that will bestow an opportunity to get ahold of some of the most sought after Pokemon of this generation.

Article continues after ad

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are returning to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet on February 20, 2025, for a limited time. The two Paradox Pokemon are some of the hardest to get ahold of in the games.

Article continues after ad

THE POKEMON COMPANY Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are some of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s rarest encounters.

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves return for 5-Star Tera Raids

Both Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are only obtainable through these infrequent Tera Raid events so there’s a lot of incentive to jump in and grab them. This particular event serves as a make-up opportunity of sorts as you can only catch one of each per save file.

Article continues after ad

Access to the raids is technically version exclusive as only Pokemon Violet players can begin an Iron Leaves Tera Raid while Walking Wake only appears in Pokemon Scarlet. However, players with either game can join Tera Raids featuring both Paradox Pokemon using the Poke Portal meaning you can obtain both.

Game Freak has revealed that Walking Wake will be a Water Tera-type so be sure to bring along a powerful Grass or Electric-type Pokemon to increase your odds of taking it down. Iron Leaves will be a Psychic Tera-type so Bug, Dark, or Ghost-type Pokemon are recommended for that encounter.

Article continues after ad

The Tera Raid event will end on February 27, 2025 so players will only have a week to catch both. For those who’ve already caught them, the raids will feature extra rewards so there’s plenty of reasons to help your fellow trainers.