Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Blissey Raids offer insane rewards despite no Herba Mystica

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players may be unable to farm Herba Mystica from the Blissey Tera Raid event, but the insane number of rewards is well worth the effort required.

At first, the news that Blissey would be featured in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Tera Raid event alongside Decidueye sparked excitement among players. But, it was later revealed that Blissey would have Herba Mystica removed from its loot pool during the event.

Five and Six Star Blissey raids are known to have the highest chance to drop an abundance of Herba Mystica, which are extremely difficult to farm. Players saw this raid event as their opportunity to easily farm Herbas, but that dream was quickly squashed.

However, trainers were pleasantly surprised when the Tera Raid event started, and they saw the ludicrous number of high-value rewards they could earn.

Blissey Tera Raids offer insane number of rewards

Normally, when a player defeats a Tera Raid, they earn a handful of mediocre rewards and one or two good ones. But even the “good” rewards can feel deflating if they’re a Bottle Cap or Ability Capsule.

But, as shown above via the post from DarkDepth2000, the limited-time Blissey Tera Raids are bursting at the seams with useful rewards. Namely, Tera Shards and Exp. Candy L/XL.

Another user, TranzitBusRouteB, shared roughly how much Exp. Candy players can expect to earn per raid. “Blissey Raids give you roughly 200,000 EXP every time,” they stated, “You have a 75% chance of getting rewards with shards and candies and a 25% chance of getting exclusively shards. Still, the shard-exclusive ones still give 60+ shards in total, so still great to farm!”

Tera Shards can be used to change a Pokemon’s Tera Type, but players need 100 of a single shard type to do so. These are normally a pain to collect, but Blissey Raids are turning out to be the perfect way to acquire them in bulk.

In addition to being a farm for valuable Exp items, players can sell their excess Candy to make a profit. A single Exp Candy XL sells for 5,000 Pokedollars, and Blissey can drop multiple bundles holding three to five candies each. If the Academy Ace Tourney isn’t printing money quickly enough, this weekend’s Blissey Raids should have no problem.