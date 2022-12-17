Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Battle Studies class midterm and final answers

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy holds classes where players must take midterms and finals, including Ms. Dendra’s Battle Studies class. Here is every correct answer to the Battle Studies midterm and final.

There are plenty of activities for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players to do outside of the three main story paths.

This includes heading back to either Naranja or Uva Academy and taking various classes hosted by the colorful staff of teachers working at the Academy.

Players will also be tested with a midterm and final exam for every class, depending on how many Gym Badges have been earned. This guide will go over every correct answer for the Battle Studies midterm and final given out by Ms. Dendra.

Battle Studies midterm correct answers

Ms. Dendra teaches Battle Studies at the Academy and gives helpful tips surrounding all things Pokemon battling, including the new Auto Battle feature introduced in Generation 9.

Before trainers can attempt the midterm, they must get through three Battle Studies classes with Ms. Dendra. During these classes, she will talk about things like Physical and Special moves and Tera Raid Battles. These classes will set up every question that will appear on the midterm.

If players fail the midterm, they can take the test again. Additionally, players only need to answer three out of five questions correctly to pass the midterm. Rewards will be the same regardless of how many answers were answered correctly.

Here is every question and corresponding correct answer on Ms. Dendra’s Battle Studies midterm:

Questions Answers The higher a Pokémon’s Sp. Def, the less damage it takes from ______ attacks. Special Which of the following has no effect on a move’s damage? The move’s name How many Trainers are on a Tera Raid Battle team? Four What is an effective method for breaking an opponent’s Tera Shield? Terastalizing and attacking What is Ms. Dendra’s favorite type? Fighting

Ms. Dendra will also reward students who pass the midterm in the form of five Exp. Candies S.

Battle Studies final correct answers

Similar to the midterm, Ms. Dendra will hold three more classes to prep students for the answers appearing on the final exam. Here, she will go over Online Battling, rulesets, and League Points. The final exam is unlocked after earning any six gym badges.

If players fail the final, they can retake the test. However, unlike the midterm, trainers must correctly answer four out of five questions to pass. Rewards will be the same regardless of how many answers were answered correctly.

Here is every question and corresponding correct answer on Ms. Dendra’s Battle Studies final:

Questions Answers Which cheer boosts Attack and Sp. Atk for all allies during a Tera Raid Battle? Go all out What do we call the battles that Pokémon sent out with the R Button do on their own? Auto Battles How do you obtain LP? Exchange materials High-level Pokémon are adjusted to what level when using Flat Rules in Link Battles? Level 50 When using Normal Rules in Link Battles, you can use multiple Pokémon of the same species and multiples of the same held item. True

Ms. Dendra will also reward students who pass the final in the form of five Exp. Candies M. Should players complete every final, they will receive five Exp. Candies L.

Completing all of Ms. Dendra’s classes will allow players to get to know her. Ms. Dendra is self-conscious about her lack of cooking skills and the player helps her learn how to make sandwiches over the course of the game.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about completing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Battle Studies midterm and final exams with Ms. Dendra. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

