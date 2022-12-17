Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Art class midterm and final answers

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy holds classes where players must take midterms and finals, including Mr. Hassel’s Art class. Here is every correct answer to the Art midterm and final.

There are plenty of activities for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players to do outside of the three main story paths.

This includes heading back to either Naranja or Uva Academy and taking various classes hosted by the colorful staff of teachers working at the Academy.

Players will also be tested with a midterm and final exam for every class, depending on how many Gym Badges have been earned. This guide will go over every correct answer for the Art midterm and final given out by Mr. Hassel.

Article continues after ad

Art midterm correct answers

The Pokemon Company Mr. Hassel is the Art instructor at the Academy as well as the Dragon-type Elite Four member.

Mr. Hassel teaches Art at the Academy, but before trainers can attempt the midterm they must get through three Art classes with Mr. Hassel. During these classes, he will teach the player about things like Tera Jewels and as well as tell trainers where they can change a Pokemon’s Tera type.

If players fail the midterm, they can retake the test as many times as needed. It’s also important to remember that players only need to answer three out of five questions correctly to pass the midterm. Rewards will be the same regardless of how many answers were answered correctly.

Article continues after ad

Here is every question and corresponding correct answer on Mr. Hassel’s Art midterm:

Questions Answers What is the name of the gemstone that glows over a Pokémon’s head when it Terastallizes? Tera Jewel When the answer to question 1 is in the shape of flowers, what type does it represent? Grass type What shape are most snowflakes classified as? Hexagon Where is the eatery that allows you to change a Tera Type? Medali What makes something beautiful? There’s no correct answer

Mr. Hassel will also reward students who pass the midterm in the form of five Exp. Candies S.

Art final correct answers

Similar to the midterm, Mr. Hassel will hold three more classes to prep students for the answers appearing on the final exam. This time he will talk about the Ten Sights of Paldea and Pokemon Ribbons. Hassel will even bring in Brassius as a guest teacher one day.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The final exam is unlocked after earning any six gym badges.

If players fail the final, they can retake the test. However, unlike the midterm, trainers must correctly answer four out of five questions to pass. Rewards will be the same regardless of how many answers were answered correctly.

Article continues after ad

Here is every question and corresponding correct answer on Mr. Hassel’s Art final:

Questions Answers What is the name of the restaurant where you can change a Pokemon’s Tera Type? The Treasure Eatery What is the name of Brassius’s signature art installation that we discussed in class? Surrendering Sunflora How many waterfalls are counted among the Ten Sights of Paldea? Two Where can you find the Million Volt Skyline? Levincia The marks a Pokémon has are present when you first meet and none can be added later. False

Mr. Hassel will also reward students who pass the final in the form of five Exp. Candies M. Should players complete every final, they will receive five Exp. Candies L.

By taking Mr. Hassel’s Art classes trainers will learn more about his past and slowly earn his friendship. Hassel’s storyline revolves around his position as a member of a long lineage of Dragon-type trainers from an unnamed faraway region.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about completing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Art midterm and final exams with Mr. Hassel. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Article continues after ad

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet