Pokemon Scarlet & Violet announce Ceruledge & Armarouge for February Tera Raids

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have already tackled a number of powerful species in the new Tera Raid events, and now Paldea’s Ceruledge and Armarouge will be featured in February.

Tera Raids are an exciting new feature in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that are reminiscent of the Dynamax battles of Gen 8. So far, the Paldea raid battles have proven especially difficult, specifically when tackling the Pokemon featured in special events.

Players have already faced off against Seven-Star Tera Raid battles with Charizard, Scorbunny, and Greninja, while less difficult event raids have been peppered between offering a range of options from Salamence to Delibird.

While these Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid events don’t always include rare item drops like Herba Mystica, they offer fans a solid challenge, and the chance to capture Pokemon with powerful move sets. Additionally, like in the case of the newly announced Ceruledge and Armarouge event, there is also the opportunity to catch version-exclusive species.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet add to February Tera Raid lineup

In a Twitter announcement by Serebii.net, it has been confirmed that Ceruledge and Armarouge will be featured in 4 & 5 Star Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid battles from February 3, 2023, through February 5, 2023.

The Fire/Ghost-type Cereledge will be a version exclusive to Violet, while the Fire/Psychic-type Armarouge will be featured in Scarlet. However, players will be able to enter lobbies for either Pokemon while playing online.

Thankfully, these four and five-star battles are much less challenging than the six and seven-star encounters. Players won’t need to max certain species out or worry quite as much about the types they are bringing into the battles. However, it is still good to consider your team and weigh the options that will be the most effective.

With other events just around the corner, including Tandemaus and the return of Seven-Star Greninja, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will have plenty to keep busy throughout the chilly month ahead.