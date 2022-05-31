Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer coming tomorrow

A brand new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer will be released tomorrow, June 1, the Pokemon Company has announced.

Following months of silence, Pokemon fans will finally get another sneak peek at the upcoming Nintendo Switch games Scarlet and Violet with a new trailer that’s set to drop this week.

The Pokemon Company announced the news in a tweet today, confirming that the second Scarlet and Violet trailer will drop on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 6 am PDT (that’s 2 pm BST for UK fans).

🚨 New #ScarletViolet trailer drops tomorrow! 🚨 You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on 6/1 for the latest on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet! Make sure you’re subscribed and have notifications turned on: https://t.co/8Hw4hsHzDJ pic.twitter.com/CHyBhxY1JT — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 31, 2022

It was announced back in February that the next generation of games in the franchise, Scarlet and Violet, will be released at some point in 2022, but since then there’s been a drought of new information.

While it’s hard to predict what the trailer will reveal, many fans are hoping for a release date, more details on the region that will feature in Scarlet and Violet, and perhaps some new Pokemon species.

At the very least, it’s safe to say we’ll be getting new footage of the next generation of Pokemon tomorrow, which is always an exciting prospect.

The upcoming releases are expected to offer fully open-world gameplay, unlike Legends: Arceus‘ section-based map, and will likely revert to the familiar style of catching and battling that made the franchise so popular.

This will also be the first new generation of Pokemon since 2019’s Sword and Shield, so there’s a lot of hype for both games.

While you wait for the trailer, check out all the Pokemon confirmed for Scarlet and Violet’s Pokedex so far, the differences between both versions, and our preorder guide for the best prices.