Pokemon reveals life-size Porygon plush but there’s a catch

A new Porygon plush is taking the Pokemon community by storm as it joins the ranks of giant-size recreations of everyone’s favorite Pocket Monsters.

After appearing in some listings online, many people are learning that Porygon is slightly bigger than they imagined. Sadly, this Porygon is exclusive to the Pokemon Center Japan for now, or third-party import companies.

Standing over 120cm tall, and weighing just over 5 kilograms, the plush is so large that websites like Meccha Japan aren’t allowing customers to order anything alongside the plush if they want to import it from Japan.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

The massive plush was revealed by multiple outlets such as PokeShopper on X and was also shared by Serebii founder Joe Merrick, and the reaction has been almost as big as the plush itself.

A lot of people are surprised at the size of the ‘life-size’ plush, with a comment asking, “Is Porygon really supposed to be that big?” Meanwhile, a different person said, “Wait Porygon is really big!? I always imagined it like Eevee size.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Uh, Porygon is canonically that big?? I thought he was small all this time” added a separate comment.

Then another Pokemon fan presents another problem, adding, “As much as I would love this, it’s far too big. I have no room for it.”

While for now, the Porygon plush is relegated to only the Japanese versions of the Pokemon Center online stores, there is precedent for these giant pieces of merchandise making their way West. Currently, the US and UK stores sell giant plush based on Pokemon like Arcanine, Slowpoke, and more.

Article continues after ad

Plenty of fans are banking on this already, and are hoping to see it hit Western shores soon. One comment asked, “I wonder how long until it’s available on the Australian site” while another added, “Giant Porygon plush will be mine when it makes it to the US.”

There may be a wait to see this plush outside of Japan, so if you’re playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the meantime, be sure to check out our guides covering how to beat 7-Star Incineroar Tera Raids as well as everything you need to know about Mass Outbreaks.

Article continues after ad