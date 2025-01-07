Pokemon retailer refuses to stock Prismatic Evolutions out of safety concerns

A pop culture store and Pokemon TCG vendor announced it wouldn’t be stocking upcoming set, Prismatic Evolutions, out of concern for the “personal safety” of its staff.

In a January 7 Instagram post, the store, based in Kent, Washington, said, “For our personal safety, as well as the safety and security of the store, we will not be selling the new [Prismatic Evolutions] Pokemon set.”

The brand-new set is the first major Pokemon TCG release of 2025, attracting massive interest due to its focus on Eevee and its various evolutions, including Espeon and Umbreon. A now-infamous card featuring the latter printed for Evolving Skies fetches extraordinary prices at resale.

Due to increased interest, the Special Set—whose booster packs are only available in bundles and ETBs, not booster boxes—is expected to be difficult to find, especially at the recommended retail price.

Placing the blame

Elaborating further, Retro Emporium placed blame for its decision not to stock Prismatic Evolutions on “overly aggressive (and entitled) behavior coming from collectors/resellers,” adding that it would not “sacrifice our safety for cardboard.”

“We have tried to be fair and keep everything accessible, but we just can’t this time,” the retailer concluded.

In a Reddit thread from a user local to the store in question, another, claiming to have talked with the owner previously rebutted claims the owner was withholding stock to resell at a higher price point.

“I have talked with the owner on several occasions about Pokemon cards. She is not hiding them for personal use, or reselling them,” they claimed, adding, “She is genuinely concerned for the safety of her small business that has been broken into THREE times within the past six years and when they have ONLY taken Pokemon cards.”

Pokemon card thefts aren’t uncommon. In November 2024, UK police tracked down and returned a stolen Charizard card worth $40,000 to its rightful owner.

