Pokemon releases crying Cubone plush & fans are heartbroken

New Pokemon merch includes a sleeping Cubone plush with a tear in its eye, and it’s reminding fans of the Pokemon’s tragic backstory.

Few Pokemon have as tragic a backstory as Cubone. The Gen 1 Pokemon is said to wear the skull of its dead mother on its head, and most of Cubone’s Pokedex entries mention it crying because it misses her. Its category is even the “Lonely Pokemon,” emphasizing how sad this little orphaned creature is.

Now, to rub salt in the wound, Pokemon has released a sleeping Cubone plush as part of its Pokemon Dreams line – and the poor thing is crying.

Cubone plush is crying in its sleep & Pokemon fans are not okay

The 12.5″ plush depicts a Cubone curled up to sleep and cuddling its bone. It’s adorable, but if you look closely, you can see a tear in the little guy’s eye.

Just in case you weren’t sure, the product description makes it clear there’s a tear in Cubone’s eye because it “as it dreams of its mother.”

Obviously, fans are not taking this well. Many comments on the official Pokemon account’s tweet are from people who really want to give Cubone a hug.

While its mother may be gone, it is nice to see so many Pokemon fans want to give Cubone the big hug and loving home it so deserves.

Sadly, the sleeping Cubone plush is currently sold out, but it’s still heartwarming to see how wanted this Lonely Pokemon really is.

