Pokemon Red & Blue player makes bizarre discovery 25 years after release

Published: 8/Feb/2021 14:54

by Daniel Megarry
Professor Oak Pokemon Red
The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Red Blue

A Pokemon Red and Blue player has discovered that trainers can get a free gift from Professor Oak if they fulfill an oddly-specific set of actions in the game.

The iconic Pokemon franchise began life in Japan in 1996 as Blue and Green, before later reaching the US in 1998 as Red and Blue. They were runaway successes, of course, and players regularly revisit the Game Boy titles for nostalgia and quality gameplay.

25 years later, the OG series of games keep on giving, as trainers often find easter eggs that surprise even the most dedicated of fans.

Most recently, it was discovered that players can get a free gift from Professor Oak that no one seems to know about.

Pokemon Professor Oak
The Pokemon Company
Professor Oak appeared in the very first Pokemon games, Blue and Green.

Reddit user ArkthePieKing shared their discovery on the Pokemon subreddit, where they detailed the long and very specific actions the player must take in order to trigger the event with Professor Oak at the start of Pokemon Blue and Red.

They explained that players must have beaten their rival next to Viridian City, have not received the Boulder Badge from Gym Leader Brock, and have not obtained any PokeBalls at all – whether bought or found on the ground – to unlock the event.

Players then need to return all the way to Pallet Town and speak to Professor Oak, despite there being no reason to do. He will offer up free Pokeballs, alongside the dialogue: “You can’t get detailed info on Pokemon by just seeing them. Use these to capture wild Pokemon.”

Considering this requires players to have spent a fair amount of time in the game without ever catching a Pokemon or even owning a PokeBall, ArkthePieKing added: “It’s wild that this event is even in the game given how obtuse and difficult it is to trigger!”

Free Pokeballs in R/B/Y testing from pokemon

And it seems that no one else knew about this little side-mission either, with Reddit users debating among themselves why exactly this was added into the game in the first place.

“Unbelievable. Old games are hilarious for their strange decisions,” wrote one fan, while another added: “The magic of old games, filling their story with secret little nuggets that you can only find if you do what is least logical.”

Some suggested the gift may have existed as a “final failsafe” to help players who really struggled with progressing in the game, while others speculated that Oak was originally going to visit you after the rival battle to give you the Pokeballs but that ended up being scrapped.

While it’s certainly not a groundbreaking discovery, it is interesting to see that players who have complete the game over and over again still never managed to stumble upon this little event.

That’s not the only revelation that’s been made by fans of the original Pokemon games lately: An electrifying easter egg in Pokemon Yellow featuring the franchise’s mascot Pikachu left fans stunned last year.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 20 predictions: Neuer, Varane, Foden

Published: 8/Feb/2021 14:31 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 14:32

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 20 predictions with a Manuel Neuer card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

Future Stars is the newest promo to go live in FIFA 21, but Team of the Week 20 is on the horizon, and it’s looking like a decent squad. So, here are our predictions. 

With Team of the Year cards coming and going, EA SPORTS will start releasing a few different promos in FIFA 21 now.

We’ve already had the start of Future Stars, with the first batch of cards and squad building challenges. Though, you can always rely on Team of the Week to bring some nice cards too. 

This week, Team of the Week 20 is shaping up to be a solid team with a few standout players, so without any further ado, let’s jump into our predictions.

Ibrahimovic fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the difference for Milan at the weekend.

Headlining our predictions this week are Manuel Neuer, Memphis Depay, Raphael Varane, and Phil Foden. 

Foden, who earned man of the match honors in the 4-1 win over Liverpool, beats out teammate Ilkay Gundogan given the German’s nomination for Premier League Player of the Month.

Elsewhere, we’ve given nods to Jonathan David – which would see his One to Watch card boosted – Angelino, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Pedro Gonçalves for their match-winning performances during the last few days. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 20 Predictions | Team of the Week 20

  • GK: Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich
  • GK: Fernando Muslera – Galatasaray
  • LB: Angelino – RB Leipzig
  • RB: Jonathan Schmid – Freiburg
  • RWB: Yukinari Sugawara – AZ Alkmaar
  • CB: Raphael Varane – Real Madrid
  • CM: Alexandr Golovin – AS Monaco
  • CM: Joan Jordan – Sevilla
  • CM: Elvis Rexhbecaj – FC Koln
  • CAM: Phil Foden – Manchester City
  • CAM: Jese Lingard – West Ham United
  • LM: Kerem Demirbay – Bayer Leverkusen
  • LW: Gaëtan Laborde – Montpellier
  • LW: Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad
  • LW: Noa Lang – Club Brugge
  • RM: Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • RW: Pedro Gonçalves – Sporting Lisbon
  • CF: Memphis Depay – Lyon
  • ST: Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan
  • ST: Jonathan David – Lille
  • ST: Donyell Malen – PSV
  • ST: Jean-Pierre Nsame – Young Boys
  • ST: Goran Pandev – Genoa

TOTW 20 Silver Stars prediction – Anto Grgic

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’re going with FC Sion midfielder Anto Grgic.

The 24-year-old bagged a hat-trick in Sion’s 3-2 win over FC ST. Gallen, including his winner which came deep into injury time. A worthy pick for a hefty silver upgrade. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 20 and aren’t official in any way. EA might have plans for Silver Stars cards that affect our choices, so, we’ll just have to wait and see. 

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 20 will be released on Wednesday, February 10 at 6 pm GMT.