Pokemon promises to fix “disappointing” TCG availability after McDonald’s scalpers

Published: 10/Feb/2021 19:27

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon 25th Anniversary McDonalds Happy Meals.
Twitter: @LumberJackFrost

The Pokemon Company addressed fans on February 10, and vowed to fix the TCG’s stock issue after the 25th anniversary McDonald’s  cards sold out within hours at many locations due to scalpers.

If you told parents in the 90s that Pokemon cards could one day pay for their child’s college, a sports car, or a house, no one would have believed you. But here we are in 2021 where the retro collectibles have sold for as high as $450k at auction.

The TCG, which launched in 1998, has exploded in popularity over the last 12 months. The insane demand from collectors and scalpers, however, has left fans in the dust. Now, The Pokemon Company has announced it is finally tackling the issue.

Screenshot of Pokemon 25th Anniversary McDonalds booster packs.
Ebay: suhkh51
The limited time Pokemon cards are selling out at McDonalds and being listed on eBay.

The Pokemon Company reveals plans to fix scalping chaos

Within hours of the McDonalds Pokemon 25th anniversary promotion going live, scalpers descended on the fast food chain to buy up the limited edition cards. Some even bought as many as 100 Happy Meals. This was met with backlash from fans who felt adults were being “greedy”.

Players of the Trading Card Game have been suffering for months as the demand around the hobby has been nothing short of chaos. New expansions have been selling out in seconds, only to be re-sold minutes later on sites like eBay for a 500% markup. Forget about older sets, those have long been hoarded.

The skyrocketing demand and explosion in value of the Nintendo collectibles, has left children and adult fans pushed to the outside. The Pokemon Company addressed the issue on February 10, promising to fix the situation: “We’re aware that some fans are experiencing difficulties purchasing certain Pokémon TCG products due to very high demand. In response, we are reprinting impacted products at maximum capacity to ensure more fans can enjoy the Pokémon TCG.”

In a blog post on their site, The Pokemon Company further explained that stock issues were due to both “high demand” and “shipping constraints” globally. For future new sets, the Japanese creators also vowed to maximize production so that more items will be available at launch.

Perhaps the most exciting thing mentioned in the announcement was “reprints” because at the end of the day, it’s the limited quantity which drives scalpers and collectors to hoard TCG products. If they bring back unlimited print runs, this will severely drop prices, which means more fans can get their hands on the cards.

xQc completes ultimate GTA RP police escape but it gets messy

Published: 10/Feb/2021 19:11

by Tanner Pierce
Rockstar/Xqc

During a recent livestream while playing the GTA RP NoPixel server, a role-playing mod that allows players take over the roles of random people within the GTA world, xQc escaped from the cops in a very on-brand way for the game.

Escaping from the cops in Grand Theft Auto is arguably one of the most fun and exhilarating things to do in the game. Everybody who’s played it has a story about escaping from the police in one way, shape, or form, and it normally results in some pretty hilarious moments.

But what if you had to escape from the cops that were being controlled by other players? Well, as it turns out in xQc’s scenario, it’s not that much different than how it is normally in GTA Online.

During a recent GTA NoPixel RP livestream, which was clipped by a few Redditors, the streamer was arrested in-game by other players portraying cops. As the police attempt to convince him to give up his co conspirator, Whippy, they start hatching an escape plan.

After agreeing to meet at the place where the arrest was taking place, Whippy pulls up in a car, xQc gets in, and the pair quickly take off, but not before immediately running over one of the cops, in true GTA fashion. The resulting police chase is hilarious and feels like it’s ripped right out of the normal online or single-play modes.

GTA RP are role-playing mods/servers for GTA Online and they allow players to take control of characters around the world, rather than the standard one they would normally play in single-player or online. Fans can take control of everyday roles like car dealership owners, judges, or even police officers like the ones seen in the clip.

GTA RP servers have been blowing up as of late, with one of the more popular being NoPixel, due to it being one of the largest available right now. Currently, players who want to join the server have to apply to get in, which is also the case for most roleplay servers right now.

All in all, it’s pretty easy to see the potential for funny moments with these servers, so hopefully more streamers join in on the fun soon.