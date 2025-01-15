Pokemon Presents won’t have big Switch 2 news according to rumors

Based on details shared by Jeff Grubb, Nintendo fans looking forward to the Switch 2 shouldn’t expect much from the upcoming Pokemon Presents event.

A Niantic leak that made the rounds early in January suggested a new Pokemon Presents stream would coincide with Pokemon Day celebrations on February 27.

The Pokemon Company has yet to corroborate as much, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating on what the alleged presentation may entail. For instance, many have high hopes that Game Freak will finally showcase more of Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Despite the uncertainty, journalist Jeff Grubb claims those looking forward to possible Switch 2 news during the event should keep their expectations in check.

Pokemon Presents reportedly won’t feature Switch 2 games

Speaking on Episode 176 of the Last of the Nintendogs podcast, Jeff Grubb said that he’s heard everything in the upcoming Pokemon Direct “will be positioned as ‘these are Switch 1 games’.”

While the mystery titles will supposedly “work on Switch 2” through backward compatibility, viewers shouldn’t go in expecting to see anything that is “obviously made for” the new hardware.

This suggests that hopeful Pokemon Presents showings like Legends: Z-A were developed from the ground up for the current Switch model.

Grubb further noted that such a release cadence is par for the course with respect to Pokemon titles.

The topic begins at the 1:06:12 mark in the video above.

Jeff Grubb’s track record with rumors and leaks has been hit or miss in the past, so it’s worth taking all of the above with a grain of salt.

As talk about what games may or may not run natively on the new Switch, Nintendo faithful still patiently await a full reveal for the console itself.

Insiders such as Nate the Hate and The Verge’s Tom Warren have claimed that Nintendo will finally unveil the Switch 2 on Thursday, January 16. The platform holder remains silent as ever, though.