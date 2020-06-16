Pokemon Presents to bring new Pokemon news - How to watch, time, more

The Pokemon Company will stream their first "Pokemon Presents" presentation which will include brand new Pokemon news.

It will take place on June 17, 6am PDT (9am EDT and 2pm BST). Details of what we have to look forward aren't exactly clear right now.

However, many outlets have confirmed that the 11-minute presentation will include new details about the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass. In addition to this, it is also being reported that there will be some form of new announcement.

Sword Shield DLC details

Presumably, Pokemon Sword and Shield's Isle of Armor DLC would be available shortly after the presentation concludes. The portion of the "Pokemon Presents" that discusses the Expansion Pass could act as a last-minute teaser to encourage trainers who are on the fence to purchase it.

It could also reveal new details that the Pokemon Company have kept secret until now. Alternatively, there could be some details coming about the next DLC, The Crown Tundra, although doing so right before the first DLC releases may make less sense.

What else will be announced?

There's no doubt trainers are super-excited about the arrival of the first Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC, but the real excitement for Pokemon Presents will be whatever the new announcement(s) will be.

There's a lot that it could be, too. At the top of the list would be the much-hyped Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake. This would send the community into overdrive and would mark a fantastic year for Pokemon fans. If it were to be a return to Sinnoh, then 2020 would have two brand new DLCs and a new game entirely.

We can be sure it is coming but unless it's announced tomorrow, 2020 is looking less and less likely. Elsewhere, we're due an announcement on the upcoming mobile game, Pokemon Sleep.

Details about the new concept remain sparse, although the Pokemon Company have promised it will turn "sleeping into entertainment". With the game coming in 2020, some details are expected soon.

Alternatively, it could be the long-awaited Detective Pikachu game reveal. It was announced over a year ago now, that a new Detective Pikachu game would be coming to the Nintendo Switch but we haven't heard anything since then. Could tomorrow finally be the reveal?

It's a huge day for Pokemon fans tomorrow with the release of the Isle of Armor and (hopefully) some really big news elsewhere. Let's hope it lives up to the hype!