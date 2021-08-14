Pokemon Presents Direct August 2021: What else could be revealed

A Pokemon Presents has been announced for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Legends Arceus and will also feature “more” content. Could Gen 9 or new Unite characters be revealed during the event?

After months of silence, a Pokemon Presents on August 18th, 2021 will finally reveal more details on the Sinnoh remakes and the Game Freak open-world adventure title. However, the event could show a lot more.

A blog post from The Pokemon Company went viral after they teased “more” would be shown at the digital conference. Here are four things that could be shown during the special Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Direct.

4 things that we could see at Pokemon Presents August 2021

Before we jump into this list, it should be stated that the bulk of the conference will certainly be dedicated to rolling out information for Legends Arceus and Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. The latter especially is releasing in just three months.

Excitement for the special Direct grew after eagle-eyed fans spotted that The Pokemon Company said “more” would be shown off. Serebii’s Joe Merrick also pointed out that the August 18th event will have the “longest runtime” in the series’ history.

Below we will list four projects that could be shown off at the August 2021 Pokemon Presents.

Did you know, this Pokémon Presents is the longest dedicated Pokémon presentation thus far other than the Press Conferences. As it contains BDSP, Legends "and more", I'm very intriguedhttps://t.co/ywQUXoJX9L pic.twitter.com/nCXf4mCBba — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) August 14, 2021

4. Pokemon Gen 9

Based on all previous generation development cycles, Gen 9 should release in November 2022 since Sword & Shield made its debut in 2019. The only problem is Game Freak’s Pokemon Legends Arceus is actually hitting stores in January 2022 as well.

The open-world title has certainly thrown a wrench in what has been for decades an incredibly predictable release cycle for the Japanese developer. Even if the ninth Generation is delayed to 2023, it would be kind of surprising to not even get a teaser.

So perhaps we might get a short announcement trailer during the August 2021 Pokemon Presents. Many fans have speculated that a Sword & Shield 2 sequel might even be in the works as it would be easier to develop to make that 2022 release date.

3. Pokemon Sleep

Originally announced in 2019, the odd mobile app was originally set to release in 2020 before being delayed. The Pokemon Company has since been tight-lipped about the status of the project or whether it’s even still in development.

With the Nintendo franchise celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, there is no better time than ever to finally release Pokemon Sleep. Who knows, with Go and Unite being an incredible success, perhaps the bizarre game could be a sleeper hit.

2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate final DLC character

With the final DLC character for Smash Bros. Fighters Pass Vol. 2 yet to be revealed, could it be a beloved Pokemon? Alola’s Incineroar was the last ‘mon to join the popular mascot multiplayer brawler in 2018.

With Pokemon becoming Nintendo’s biggest franchise and celebrating its anniversary this year, it wouldn’t be too shocking if the Game Freak series got one last monster.

On the other hand, Challenger Pack 11 is not as likely to be announced as Tekken’s Kazuya Mishima was only just revealed in June. Still, anything could happen.