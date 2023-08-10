Pokemon Presents breadcrumbs suggest Gen 5 remakes are on the way

Pokemon fans are practically salivating at the potential for a return to Gen 5’s Unova region after the recent Pokemon Presents. A newly revealed trainer and their ace hold the key to the speculation.

The August 2023 Pokemon Presents was jam-packed with trailers, reveals, and news relating to the upcoming Scarlet & Violet DLC. Fan reception was mostly positive, aside from the relentless memes concerning two newly revealed Pokemon.

One was a new paradox form for the Legendary Pokemon Raikou designated Raging Bolt. The other – more relevant to this story – was an evolution of Duraludon called Archaludon which called to mind various office supplies in subsequent discussions.

Archaludon is now the centerpiece for new theories spreading throughout the Pokemon community that Gen 5 remakes are coming soon. While it does look a little like a stapler, Twitter user ActualAero noticed another visual similarity they’re clinging to as the basis for the presumption.

Actual Aero pointed out that Archaludon’s design is based on a bridge, a number of which are featured as famous landmarks in the Pokemon Black & White games. Adding to that, the Pokemon is used by a newly revealed trainer called Drayton.

Fans have linked Drayton to a gym leader from the Unova region called Drayden. The similar naming conventions and appearances, coupled with the fact that both use Dragon-type Pokemon makes for compelling evidence.

The Pokemon release cycle outside of the mainline games is pretty easy to decipher. With consecutive remakes of Gen 1-4 released in between previous titles, it stands to reason that Gen 5 remakes are on the horizon. Regardless of tenuous clues like this.

Fans have also speculated that we could receive an Unova-based spin-off similar to Pokemon Legends Arceus before a full-fledged Gen 5 remake. “I hope rumors are true and it’s a Legends game,” one user commented. “Legends was legit just amazing.”

The Pokemon Company Take us back!

Pokemon Black & White are considered the best games in the entire franchise by many fans. Initially panned by audiences, retroactive examination has led to praise for their deeper storytelling and unparalleled pixel art.

These theories are best taken with a grain of salt but it can’t be denied that a revisit of the Unova region is certainly on the cards. We’ll be the first to let you know when it’s announced.