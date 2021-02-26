Pokemon Presents: Arceus Legends Sinnoh region open world trailer leaked - Dexerto

A new Pokemon Legends Sinnoh game has leaked just ahead of today’s Pokemon Presents showcase, giving fans a sneak peek as to what they can expect from the upcoming open-world game.

Pokemon fans have wanted a Diamond & Pearl remake for years, but now it seems like those prayers have finally been answered as a leak has appeared online.

A credible leaker over on Reddit previously revealed that the Diamond & Pearl remake will follow a similar style to the current Sword & Shield games, using the same 3D art style and turn-based battle system.

Pokemon Arceus Legends game leaked

Perhaps the most exciting revelation is that of a totally new open-world Pokemon game that’s apparently called Legends of Arceus.

This game is supposedly being developed by ILCA and is set in a “feudal” Sinnoh era, according to leaked footage posted to Reddit. The new open-world game is set to launch in 2022, with early footage depicting what looks to be an action-based battling system with the series’ iconic monsters.

The trailer in all its dodgy phone camera glory can be seen right here.

Here’s what the original leaker had to say about the new games coming to Switch.

“Hey guys, so the remakes are in weird chibi 3D, battles are just the same as SwSh. Brilliant D and Shining P, this year, developed by ILCA, not GF. Why? Because they are working on another game! It’s… Open world. In “feudal” Sinnoh. Year 2022 early for release. That’s not much but it’s honest work. Brushie!”

Everything we know about Arceus Legends

Acclaimed Pokemon leaker, @CentroLeaks has uncovered a few major details from the leaked Pokemon Presents presentation. According to the Twitter user, the Arceus Legends game will include the following:

Set in a Feudal era Sinnoh

Open world

Developed by Game Freak

Next evolution of Pokémon

Feature seamless battles, not turn-based

Pokemon Arceus Legends screenshots

The special Pokemon Presents showcase will go live on February 26 at 7:00 AM PST, so we’ll likely see even more footage for both the Diamond & Pearl remakes and the new open-world game.

Make sure you stay right here on Dexerto as we’ll be providing updates throughout the event. Watch along here.