Pokemon Pocket TCG Wonder Pick Event Part 2: cosmetics, missions, & more

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick 2 Event is live, and it continues the theme of snagging copies of cards drawn by other players, all with missions and cosmetic rewards pushing you along.

The Wonder Pick 1 Event added new card variants for Bulbasaur and Magnemtie, along with adding cosmetics based on Venusaur. The second part continues this trend with the Venusaur items, offering more options for the play area.

Those who have stocked up on Wonder Hourglasses since Pokemon Pocket’s launch will have their time in the sun, as those willing to part with the precious orange items can swiftly complete all of its content.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

Times

Pokemon Pocket TCG’s Wonder Pick Event Part 2 runs from December 6, 2024 to December 20, 2024. The challenges and rewards for overlap with the previous Wonder Pick event.

Details

Unlike the brutal battle challenge of the Gold Emblem SP Event, you only need to do Wonder Picks and draw cards this time around. There are no new cards involved, but there are cosmetic items that can be used to make your deck look more impressive.

Article continues after ad

Missions

The bulk of the missions in the Wonder Pick 2 challenge are simple, assuming the player has Wonder Hourglasses that they’ve stocked up. Otherwise, they’ll have to make sure to log in everyday and make use of the freebies.

Article continues after ad

Mission Reward Wonder Pick 1 time 1 x Event Shop Ticket (Venusaur) Wonder Pick 2 times 2 x Event Shop Tickets (Venusaur) Wonder Pick 3 times 2 x Event Shop Tickets (Venusaur) Wonder Pick 4 times 3 x Event Shop Tickets (Venusaur) Wonder Pick 5 times 3 x Event Shop Tickets (Venusaur) Wonder Pick 6 times 3 x Event Shop Tickets (Venusaur) Wonder Pick 7 times 3 x Event Shop Tickets (Venusaur) Collect 5 Grass Type Cards 3 x Event Shop Tickets (Venusaur) Collect 5 Lightning Type Cards 3 x Event Shop Tickets (Venusaur) Collect 15 1 Diamond Rarity cards 3 x Event Shop Tickets (Venusaur)

Pokemon TCG Wonder Pick Event Part 2 Shop Items

Once you’ve won the Event Shop Tickets, you’ll get a chance to spend them on some brand-new items, some of which are a bit pricier than the ones from the previous Wonder Pick challenge.

Item Price Venusaur (Card Sleeve) 5 x Event Shop Tickets (Venusaur) Venusaur Playmat 10 x Event Shop Tickets (Venusaur) Venusaur (Pokemon Coin) 5 x Event Shop Tickets (Venusaur) Venusaur (Icon) 3 x Event Shop Tickets (Venusaur) Shinedust x50 1 x Event Shop Ticket (Venusaur)

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Wonder Pick Event Part 2 rewards. Check out our guides for the Venusaur Drop Event and the Genetic Apex pack lists to learn more about the game.