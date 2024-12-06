Pokemon Pocket TCG Wonder Pick Event Part 1: cards, missions, & more

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s new Wonder Pick Event Part 1 is here and it gives players the chance to draw extra items and promo cards using Wonder Picks.

Like the cards from previous promos, this event will add a sticker to their cards. In this case, they have Chansey stickers, like the ugly ones from the previous promo.

The Wonder Pick Event Part 1 will give players the excuse they’ve been waiting on to spend Wonder Hourglasses, as there are new kinds of gear available.

The Pokemon Company

Times

Pokemon Pocket TCG’s Wonder Pick Event Part 1 runs from December 6, 2024 to December 20, 2024. This means players have plenty of time to collect its cards.

Details

During the event, new cards will appear in Wonder Pick with a Chansey sticker.

There are chances that bonus picks will appear. These are totally free draws that don’t consume Wonder Stamina. Not only do bonus picks include cards, but they can feature items like Wonder Hourglasses and Event Tickets.

Cards

The Pokemon Company

The Wonder Pick Event Part 1 will add two new card variants for Bulbasaur and Magnemite. These come with the Chansey sticker and they’re tied to the Missions used to earn Event Tickets.

As Venusaur ex is a potent card in Pokemon Pocket’s meta, thanks to its Giant Bloom attack also healing its damage. This Bulbasaur can be used as one of the stepping stones for getting it out onto the battlefield.

Magnemite is needed to evolve into Magneton, which is a dreaded “Energy Setter.” This means it can draw extra Electric power from the Energy Zone and place it onto another Pokemon, making it a great choice for Pikachu and Dragonite decks.

Missions

These are the Missions and the rewards for the Wonder Pick Event Part 1 event:

Mission Reward Collect 1 Bulbasaur Card 1 x Event Shop Ticket (Venusaur) Collect 2 Bulbasaur Cards 1 x Event Shop Ticket (Venusaur) Collect 1 Magnemite Card 1 x Event Shop Ticket (Venusaur) Collect 2 Magnemite Cards 1 x Event Shop Ticket (Venusaur) Wonder Pick 3 Times 1 x Event Shop Ticket (Venusaur) Wonder Pick 5 Times 1 x Event Shop Ticket (Venusaur) Wonder Pick 7 Times 3 x Event Shop Tickets (Venusaur)

Pokemon TCG Wonder Pick Event Part 1 Shop Items

The Pokemon Company

You will need something to spend those Event Shop Tickets on. These are the Shop items for the Wonder Pick 1 event:

Item Price Venusaur (Backdrop) 3 x Event Shop Tickets (Venusaur) Venusaur (Cover) 3 x Event Shop Tickets (Venusaur) Snow Crystals (Backdrop) 3 x Event Shop Tickets (Venusaur)

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Wonder Pick Event Part 1 cards. Check out our guides for the Venusaur Drop Event and the Genetic Apex pack lists to learn more about the game.