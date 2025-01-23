Pokemon Pocket TCG Space-Time Smackdown set release date revealed

A new era of Pokemon TCG Pocket is upon us, one that will take us across the universe and the reality itself, as the Space-Time Smackdown expansion launches soon, bringing more Gen 4 Pokemon into the game.

The idea of Pokemon Pocket’s next set focusing on Diamond & Pearl content leaked a few days before the official announcement. This means that creatures from the Sinnoh region will be front and center this time around, with Kanto taking a backseat after two sets.

A new trailer on The Official Pokemon YouTube channel has confirmed that Pokemon Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown set launches on January 29, bringing 140 new cards to the game.

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown launches soon

As confirmed by a different leak, Space-Time Smackdown will feature two packs to draw from, with one based on Dialga and another on Palkia.

The new cards include a much-needed boost for the Steel-type, as Diagla ex is not only a powerhouse, but has a Misty-style effect that lets it draw Metal Energy from the Energy Zone. Meanwhile, Palkia ex has a Hitmonlee-style attack, where it can strike the Bench.

Other new Pokemon confirmed for Space-Time Smackdown are the Sinnoh starters (Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig), Pachirisu ex, Leafeon, Honchkrow, Gible, Lucario, Cresselia, and Garchomp. Cynthia, the Champion of the Sinnoh region, will also be featured on a Supporter card, where she has the ability to power up Garchomp.

Fans who tune in the day before will also be able to use the Trading mechanic, as that’s set to launch on January 28, shortly before Space-Time Smackdown is made available.

Pokemon Pocket is in dire need of some new content, and while it’s sad that Gen 2 is still being overlooked, the presence of more Steel and Dark-type Pokemon is a huge plus. Hopefully, these new ex Pokemon will help shake up the meta and let players overcome the overwhelming and annoying power of Gyarados, Mew, and Celebi decks.