Pokemon Pocket TCG has a big Gen 2 problem that needs fixing

A new Pokemon TCG Pocket set is on the way, and it’s about time that the game shows Gen 2 some love, as Johto ‘Mons were woefully underrepresented in early sets.

To date, Pokemon Pocket has two expansions: Genetic Apex and Mythical Island. These have had a strong bias towards the original 151 of Kanto, with tons of familiar faces from Pokemon Red & Blue making up some of the best cards in the game.

Now that Pokemon Pocket has accrued a huge audience, it doesn’t have to trot out Pikachu and Charizard as hard as it did at the beginning. Indeed, it’s time to look beyond them to the games that helped keep the fans around when Pokemania looked like it was coming to an end.

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Pocket barely has any Johto ‘Mons

The original Genetic Apex set for Pokemon Pocket consisted of 226 cards (not counting alt arts), and not a single one came from Gen 2. Almost the entire 151 Pokedex was present, but nothing beyond that.

The second set, Mythical Island, was a bit better, as it featured an entire one Johto Pokemon. Fortunately, it was a good one, as Celebi ex is considered one of the best Pokemon in the game and is the centerpiece of a top-tier competitive deck.

This lack of Johto content is shocking, especially with fan favorites like Umbreon, the Legendary Beasts, and the Tower Duo all missing from the game. Pokemon Gold & Silver (and their Gen 4 remakes) are among the most popular and best-selling entries in the franchise, yet they’re barely represented in Pocket.

Bulbapedia

Pokemon Gold & Silver’s Dark and Steel-type also need love

It’s not just Johto that isn’t getting the love it deserves, but the two types it introduced: Dark and Steel. These were created to counter the power of Psychic-types, and are home to some of the most beloved ‘Mons in the franchise.

Despite this, there have barely been any Dark or Steel-type Pokemon featured in Pocket. Indeed, there were no new Steel-type cards added in Mythical Island, making it extremely difficult to play that archetype.

The only bright side to this lack of love for Gen 2’s new types is that it could be hinting at something big further down the line, one that would tie in with a new set dedicated to Johto in all of its glory.

Pokemon Pocket needs a dedicated Johto set

With a new set on the way in January 2025, the time has come for Pokemon Gold & Silver to be the focus of an entire set, one that also gives Dark and Steel-types their due.

A Johto set needs a new set of Gym Leader Supporter cards, along with Red finally making an appearance. More importantly, it needs Pokemon that debuted after Kanto, with Professor Elm’s starters, Umbreon, Espeon, Ho-Oh, Lugia, Entei, Raikou, Suicine, Hitmontop, Shuckle, Steelix, and Scizor all overdue for an appearance.

Unfortunately, the only leaks about the next set are suggesting that it’s focused on Gen 4, meaning Lucario will be hogging the spotlight again. Hopefully, this is a case of crossed wires, as Pocket badly needs some Pokemon Gold & Silver content, and not just an OP Celebi ex that people are already sick of seeing.