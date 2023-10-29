Pokemon players want this Eeveeloution concept in the game ASAP

Pokemon players have started to call for a Ground-type Eevee after seeing an artist’s concept art of what it could look like

Eevee, first seen in-game in Pokemon Red and Blue (1996), is the Pokemon whose specialty is having the most potential evolutions, thanks to its “irregularly shaped genetic structure”; or as fans like to dub them – “Eveelutions”.

The normal type Pokemon with big brown eyes can evolve into many different types, like Grass, Ice, Psychic, Dark, Electric, Fire, and Fire. But players, after seeing an artist’s vision of what a Ground-Type Eevee could look like, want another Eeveelution to be added – and soon.

Pokemon fans love “fakemon” Phareon Eevee

“Fakemon” is a Reddit page where Pokemon enthusiasts create concept art for Pokemon that they feel wouldn’t look out of place in an actual Pokemon game – and one creator’s design drew a lot of attention from the community: “060 PHAREON. The Pharaoh Fakemon.“

The artist followed the same naming patterns as other Eeveelutions, titling their creation “Phareon,” which fans atypically adored – as the community usually feels that Eeveelutions are overdone:

“I normally think that eevolutions are overdone, but I ADORE the sphinx sandstone theming for a ground type eevee. Well done,” one fan praised.

Others loved the inspiration behind the Ground-type Eevee, with the Pokemon bearing a resemblance to the Egyptian Sphinx: “I think you found gold with the sphinx inspiration. Well done.”

Though, while some saw every aspect of the design perfect, others thought the naming could make for a tongue-twister: “It’s a pretty good idea for a ground type eeveelution too, but it sounds too much like “Flareon” IMO,” one fan noted.

Still, some trainers are too focused on battling and attempting to catch Shadow Lugia to contemplate the introduction of a Ground-type Eevee – a task that is proving too difficult for some, complaining that it’s “borderline impossible.“