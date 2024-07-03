Pokemon players think Magnezone is missing one key ability

Pokemon players are requesting that Magnezone have a different ability in the mainline games based on its appearance.

A Pokemon’s ability can completely change the tide of competitive battles. While not every Pokemon has a Hidden Ability, it replaces some creatures’ normal ability and can be obtained from Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Other ways of finding a ‘mon with a Hidden Ability are breeding with a Hidden Ability parent and using an Ability Patch.

Sometimes, a Pokemon’s ability is incredibly advantageous in competitive play, but others can have somewhat useless abilities. In this case, trainers advocate for Magnezone to receive Levitate instead of its current abilities.

Article continues after ad

On the Pokemon subreddit, one fan posted the classic Uno “draw 25” meme regarding Magnezone’s abilities. “Give Magnezone Levitate because he is based off a UFO which FLOATS in Space or draw 25,” the card reads.

Magnezone has three abilities in the mainline games: Magnet Pull, Sturdy, and Analytic as its final and Hidden Ability. Magnet Pull stops opposing Steel-types from fleeing, Sturdy prevents Magnezone from being knocked out in one move, and Analytic raises the power of all moves if Magnezone moves last.

Article continues after ad

Levitate is an ability that makes Pokemon immune to all Ground-type moves except the Zygarde’s exclusive attack, Thousand Arrows. This also means Pokemon with Levitate do not take damage from Spikes, become poisoned from Toxic Spikes, or have their Speed lowered by Sticky Web.

Article continues after ad

“Yeah, I always think Magnezone’s line has levitate and not sturdy. It just makes a lot more sense,” one player said.

“Sturdy is still pretty good competitively, but yeah, I’d take Levitate on Magnezone over anything,” another trainer wrote.

“The bigger crime is that it gets Magnet Pull and the only move it can possibly learn that is super effective against steel is Body Press,” a third person explained.

Another suggested a different possible Magnezone improvement, saying “There needs to be an electric move that is SE against steel the same way that Freeze Dry is SE against water. Something about conduction of heat in metal.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite not getting Levitate, Magnezone learns Magnet Rise, which makes it immune to Ground-type moves for five turns.

In addition to the Ability Patch, check out how to get other helpful items in Scarlet & Violet, such as Rare Candies and the Glimmering Charm.