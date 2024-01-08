Pokemon players split on top picks if Mega Evolution ever returns

The Mega Evolution mechanic might be gone from the mainline Pokemon games, but fans still debate which Pokemon should receive Mega forms if it ever returns.

Mega Evolution was a mechanic introduced in Pokemon X & Y, which allowed some Pokemon to shift into an even stronger form. The trade-off was that the Pokemon couldn’t use a held item, but it was always worth it, considering the stat boosts and new Ability that Mega Evolution could provide.

Article continues after ad

The concept of Mega Evolution was popular with fans, even if it was seen as disruptive in the competitive battling scene. Despite its popularity, it was taken out of the mainline games in Pokemon Sword & Shield, where it was replaced with the Dynamax/Gigantamax mechanic.

Article continues after ad

While the Pokemon games released since Gen 6 have tried introducing new battle mechanics (like Z-Moves and Terastallization), fans are still asking The Pokemon Company to bring back Mega Evolutions in future games.

Article continues after ad

@PokemonGoApp Mega Charizard X (and Y) are one of several Mega Evolutions now in Pokemon Go…

Pokemon fans are split on which Pokemon should receive Mega Evolutions in future installments

A user on the Pokemon Reddit has created a thread asking what Pokemon should receive Mega Evolutions, should the mechanic return in Gen 10, or another upcoming generation of titles. Fans were split on which Pokemon should be given such a rare power boost.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Mega Dragonite, Hydreigon, Goodra, Kommo-o, Dragapault, and Baxcaliber,” one user wrote, “I just feel all the pseudos should get one.” Another user agreed with their first pick, “Everyone else can take a number while Dragonite gets what he’s owed.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Flygon and Wailord are the two that immediatly come to my mind,” one Gen 3 commented, “Flygon was done dirty in ORAS, as we all know. Wailord is a personal favourite of mine, love me some huge creatures and Wailord being the Biggest of Bois would certainly make a massively awesome Mega.”

One user had a surprising request for a Pokemon with an existing Mega Evolution to receive a second form. “Gyarados should have a second. Keep it Water/Flying or pure Dragon but make it have 2 or 4 little arms like a traditional Eastern Dragon.”

Article continues after ad

Mega Evolutions continue to live on in Pokemon Go, and there’s a chance that new forms could be introduced there one day, but until then, fans are likely stuck waiting until the Gen 6 remakes for Mega Evolutions to return, with hopefully some fresh faces among the Mega line-up.