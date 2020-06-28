Trainers keep finding Shiny Pokemon by accident while Diglett hunting

Pokemon Sword & Shield got its latest DLC, The Isle of Armor, on June 17, and players tackling the expansion's pesky 150 Diglett challenge are accidentally running into Shiny monsters.



Pokemon originally made its debut in 1996, and decades later the long-running franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The latest title introduced players to the Galar region.

Advertisement

The popular RPG's first add-on, The Isle of Armor, dropped in June, and brought new content such as the Diglett Challenge with it. However, players trying to find all 150 of the Ground-type are discovering a new benefit to the tedious quest.

Trainers find Shiny Pokemon while doing Diglett quest

As any player that has tackled the 150 Diglett quest in Isle of Armor can attest to, it can be quite the test of patience. The Alolan form of the Ground-type can only be seen by their three strands of hair, and they tend to blend into the ground. That means if you want to find them all, you really have to explore every inch of the island.

Advertisement

However, players are reporting that the meticulous search has resulted in them accidentally running into Shiny Pokemon. Trainers like 'Kobobble' uploaded examples of the lucky accident. While looking for Digletts, the user ran into a shiny Lopunny.

The player admitted that they had the camera zoomed in to get a closer look at the ground, which made the Shiny find all the more surprising. "I had it zoomed in to help me see those damn Diglett lol," they said.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Another Reddit user, 'ac_tune', went viral on June 22, when they documented their frustrating attempt to find the last monster they needed for one section of the map. "Getting real mad searching for the last diglett in Training Lowlands..." they wrote.

Advertisement

However just like other players, their search led them to accidentally running into a rare Pokemon. In the video, they showed off the highly sought after Shiny Shinx.

While finding all 150 Digletts on the Isle of Armor may seem like a chore, the careful exercise in patience could lead you to running into a Shiny. If you still need help locating the Ground-types, check out our guide here.

Despite only releasing in November 2019, Sword & Shield is already on track to becoming the third fastest selling release in the entire franchise. If nothing else, it's proof that children and adults still can't get enough of the game's addicting Catch 'Em All gameplay.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokemon player finds adorable easter egg hidden in The Isle of Armor



While most players will have probably beaten The Isle of Armor by now, fans of the Gen VIII title still have a lot to look forward to this year. This Fall, the second DLC, The Crown Tundra, drops and will expand the Galar region even further.