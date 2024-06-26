Pokemon players insist free-roaming Pokemon is a terrible idea

Pokemon fans have different perspectives on whether partners should stay in their Poke Balls all the time and which ones should be allowed to roam freely.

One of the long-running mysteries of the Pokemon franchise is what happens when a Pokemon enters their Poke Ball? Are they suspended in time, are they trapped in a tiny area, or is it a little apartment complex filled with everything they like?

Most Pokemon don’t seem to mind their Poke Balls, but a few dislike them, with Ash’s Pikachu being the most famous example. As such, Ash lets his Pikachu accompany him on his adventures throughout the world.

But what if Ash’s first Pokemon wasn’t a Pikachu? What if Professor Oak gave him a Wailord that didn’t want to stay in its Poke Ball? This is the question asked by fans on Pokemon Reddit, who wonder whether they have the love in their hearts to keep their ‘mon trapped in its Poke Ball.

The Pokemon Company

“Would be kinda hard to have Metagross, Dhelmise and mostly Steelix roaming free,” one user wrote, “Mawile is roaming freely most of the time, Empoleon and Magneton can do what they wanna do, but the rest has to either stay in ball or stay at home. Sorry guys, but Steelix would prob just destroy either the walkways or the trees/fields just by walking.”

“I would fly on Dragonite all the time. But I don’t think I would let Dragonite out in stores or restaurants,” one user said, while another wrote, “My emotional support Wailord will be accompanying me at all times.

You also have environmental factors to consider, as one user joked: “Water Pokemon get to stay inside the ball, though. There’s no dignity for anyone in watching a Lanturn slowly bellyflopping its way across the carpet.”

The newer Pokemon games have given players more freedom when letting their little friends accompany them. That’s perfectly fine within the framework of that world, but people aren’t as keen on letting Skarmory out for a stretch when they’re in their own homes.

