Pokemon players highlight surprising game changes they want moving forward

Pokemon players share their surprising takes on the series, outlining things they want to see changed moving forward.

The Pokemon franchise has faced criticism about its direction since day one, with the fanbase wanting it pulled in multiple directions, especially when it comes to fans wanting games aimed at an adult audience with more difficult gameplay and complex stories.

The Nintendo Switch generation of Pokemon games has especially been a target of ire, with fans being critical of the decision to cut the National Dex. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s endless technical issues have also done the series no favors with the fanbase.

It’s clear that the fans want change, but this can take many forms. Meanwhile, The Pokemon Company continues to make money, so what incentive is there for the franchise to make any alterations to its formula?

Pokemon players outline the changes they want to see in the series

In a new thread on the Pokemon Reddit page, a user asked other players to outline their “warm takes” for the series. This resulted in fans outlining changes they wanted to see made to the franchise.

“Starter Pokemon should be catchable in the wild permanently moving forward. I’m fine even if they’re limited to outbreak-like events or whatever the next gen iteration of raids is,” one user writes, while another says, “Don’t know if it counts but, trainer battles shouldn’t be optional like in V/S.”

“If they plan on giving choice of order for the badges, they should have scaling teams based on the badge,” another user writes. This is in response to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s lack of scaling in its Gyms, despite letting players tackle them in any order.

Possibly the most surprising request was, “I wanna check garbage cans for goodies again. I remember replaying FireRed a lot and everytime I got to the S.S. Anne I just had this strange amount of glee checking every garbage for something—even when I knew it wouldn’t have anything.”

The next generation of Pokemon games is likely a few years away, so it will be a while before players understand what’s to come. Hopefully, Game Freak will start listening to its fans and will implement changes in Gen 10 that people actually want.