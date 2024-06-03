Pokemon players expose the “horrible” misconceptions they regret

As Pokemon is intended for kids, many people misunderstood the basic mechanics of the games on their first playthrough, resulting in mistakes and misconceptions that have lingered throughout the years.

It’s easy to be confused about Pokemon, thanks to some types that don’t visually match their mons, making it easy to mix them up. This is why, to this day, some people think the base versions of Charizard and Gyarados are Dragon-type.

The Pokemon-type chart matchups can also throw players off. Some of them make sense, like Fire being weak to Water, but why is Dark weak to Fighting – other than to boost one of the weaker types from the days of Gen 1?

These mix-ups are common among fans, as pointed out in a thread on the Pokemon Reddit, where users revealed their misconceptions about the video games from years of playing, especially relating to types.

The Pokemon Company Ogerpon has different types depending on the Mask it’s wearing.

“I’ve had to remind my wife multiple times that neither fire nor water are weak to ice,” one user wrote, while another said, “That all types resisted itself. You’d think I’d eventually realize after playing the games, but I can barely remember which type resists which.”

Some mix-ups were due to overused type combinations. “Bug apparently isn’t weak to ice,” said one user, which is a common error due to the number of Bug/Flying-types, as Flying is weak to Ice. Another user said, “Rock was immune to thunder,” which is a common error, due to the many Rock/Ground-types.

There are also mistakes regarding Pokemon moves. “Charizard can’t learn fly,” one user said, while another wrote, “Thanks to Pokemon XD i always forget that Spinarak doesn’t actually learn Signal Beam by level up in the mainline games.”

“Mew is under that truck,” said one user, and don’t we all believe that just a little bit?

Nowadays, it’s easy to find information about Pokemon, due to the numerous guides available. Pokemon Go has plenty of guides for its new content, as does Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but people still keep misunderstanding aspects of the games.