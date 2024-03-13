Pokemon players call for major changes to Shinies in future games

Pokemon players want changes made to how Shiny Pokemon are depicted in the mainline games, as it’s currently difficult to see them on the overworld.

Pokemon fans who hunt Shinies live in fear of missing out after encountering one. This can happen because the Shiny runs away, and the player does not have a Master Ball to hand, causing them to lose out on an incredibly rare Pokemon.

There’s also the chance that the player never realizes they have encountered the Shiny Pokemon. This is because some Shiny forms are barely distinguishable from the regular Pokemon, with Pikachu being a major offender.

The worst Shiny forms also present an issue for people who search for them on the overworld, more so than it does for fans who use Pokemon Egg hatching for Shiny hunting.

Pokemon players want an indicator for Shiny Pokemon

A user on the Pokemon Scarlet Violet Reddit has requested the developers of the Pokemon games to add a sparkling effect to the Shiny Pokemon on the overworld, as it’s easy to miss the ones with a similar color palette to their base forms.

“Yeah, I’m color blind and it is impossible for me. I can’t tell a difference here, but with the smaller shinies (even if they are super obvious) the smaller color sample doesn’t let my eyes see that either,” one user wrote, and another responded, “I’m not color blind and I still can’t tell a difference. Most shiny models are SUPER lazy and hardly change anything, then the ones that do change a major color make it look so much worse.”

“I really don’t get Game Greak, they nailed it in Pokémon Let’s go, even in Legends Arceus, It’s like the development teams don’t talk to each other,” one user complained, while another wrote, “Same, almost missed a Shiny Scyther. It’s hard to noticed Pokémon with slight color change, like Tandemaus.”

“I mean a sparkle, a little chime or a tag around the name when you lock into them, whichever one (or all 3) you implement is a step in the right direction!,” one user said, “I’m color blind and I can’t tell how sad it is for me just to think about how many shiny Pokémon I might have missed during my playthrough just because I’m unable to see them.”

It’s a simple thing to add a sparkle or noise whenever a Shiny Pokemon is near, yet the Gen 9 fans have to miss out and keep their eyes peeled for varying shades of teal in their hunt for the most elusive prey of all.