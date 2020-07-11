Pokemon player goes viral after creating epic Platinum "remake"

A Pokemon fan went viral after sharing their stunning remake of the 2008 title Platinum. The artist's epic creation re-imagines the beloved Nintendo DS game like you've never seen before.

Pokemon Platinum made its debut in North America in 2009. The DS release was an enhanced version of the popular Diamond & Pearl titles which came out on the same system in 2007.

Advertisement

For years, the community has hoped and dreamed that developer Game Freak would give the classic games a proper remake. After getting nothing, one fan took things into their own hands and made it reality.

Artist re-creates Pokemon Platinum

Players explored the Sinnoh region for the very first time in the Gen IV title, and had to take on the mischievous Team Galactic led by Cyrus. The Platinum version brought more features to the RPG, such as the Wi-Fi Plaza and new characters like Charon.

Advertisement

While the video first went viral on Reddit with over 1.5k upvotes, one of the creator's behind the incredible project, Thomas Durgetto, posted an HD version of the video on their YouTube channel. It showcases the beloved Pokemon title re-imagined with stunning new graphics that keep in tradition with its original pixel art style.

The gorgeous clip gives fans a view of large sections of the map, showcasing the progress that has been made when re-building the DS release.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oG2EG1PofpA

Impressively, the creation includes features such as a new UI menu, and day and night cycles. Over on Reddit, the artist revealed how much of the game was coded, and what engine it's being made on. "This was coded in Unity. I would say the map is at 25% where as the combat is barely at 10% so yeah, still a long way to go."

Advertisement

While it doesn't seem like we will be able to play the fan project anytime soon, it's still neat seeing what the Nintendo DS classic would look like with modern graphics. Platinum continues to be one of the most popular releases in the Nintendo franchise.

A remake of the Gen IV title is often a common request from the community. So much so that fans were let down in August when Unite was announced instead. The MOBA-inspired game was met with backlash as players desperately want to return to the Sinnoh region.