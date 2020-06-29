Pokemon player goes viral after building epic life-size LEGO statues

A Pokemon player went viral after wowing the community with mind-blowing character statues made out of LEGO. The life-size re-creations will make you wish the adorable monsters were actually real.

Pokemon took the world by storm after its debut on the Game Boy in 1996. From trading cards to merchandise, the lovable Nintendo franchise has never been more popular. In 2019, it even became the highest-grossing media franchise of all time.

For many kids, the idea of having a life-size version of their favorite monster was a childhood dream. However, one creative player has made that a reality with some stunning custom LEGO creations that truly bring the characters to life like never before.

Artist creates life-size Pokemon LEGO statues

With how big of a franchise Pokemon is, it's kind of shocking that there isn't an official LEGO line. The closest thing players can get are the Mega Construx toys. However, one player has used LEGO blocks to bring the Nintendo franchise to life.

Reddit user 'Ddave_' went viral when he shared his insanely impressive life-size statues. The picture, which depicts Ditto, Charmander, Pikachu, Eevee, Togepi, and Geodude, has over 41,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

According to the artist, each of the Pokemon's designs are custom made, and take "about 5 hours to plan." They also stated that each character build is around 12-15 hours to make. "They are usually built over 4-5 sessions as I always run out of bricks," the fan explained in a comment.

The creative genius behind the insane art is Dave Holder, who posts much of his work on Instagram. Back in January, he went viral after posting a picture of his Pokemon builds while attending LEGO convention Brickvention.

While answering questions on Reddit, Dave explained that each piece costs around $400 to make, although clarified that prices can vary, such as Togepi which he states "was less because it was little." He also explained that the specific color of a brick can impact the price, since some shades are "quite rare."

In a post on June 27, the LEGO master gave viewers a glimpse into his process by showing off what could be a future build of Ground-type Diglett. Before creating, the artist meticulously visualized what the statue would look like, showing off how impressive his work truly is.

But where he gets the insane amount of LEGO bricks required to make these? The Redditor explained that he has to buy the blocks in bulk, using websites such as Bricklink. If nothing else, the impressive project shows how passionate Pokemon fans truly are.

The lovable RPG franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The latest title is already on track to become the third best-selling in the series, proving that the Nintendo property has never been more popular.