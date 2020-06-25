Pokemon player finds adorable easter egg hidden in The Isle of Armor

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s first expansion, The Isle of Armor, released on June 17. It brought monsters, new features, and apparently, an adorable easter egg that will have players saying ‘aww!’

The first DLC in the Expansion Pass transports players to a brand new island, and sees them joining a battle dojo. The master of the building, Mustard, puts fans through a set of trials that eventually leads them to befriend the cuddly-looking kung-fu Pokemon, Kubfu.

An eagle-eyed Trainer has discovered an easter egg with the Dojo Master, and it’s really quite wholesome. It shows that even though you might be the boss, everyone has their own way of cooling off and relaxing.

Pokemon Isle of Armor easter egg

Reddit user ‘huntingbear357’ spotted the cameo on June 25. After joining the dojo and dealing with several cutscenes, Mustard retreats to the room on the right behind the Cram-o-Matic.

If you follow him, you’ll notice he’s retreated to the couch and has a pair of familiar controllers in each hand – yes, you guessed it… Joy-Con!

The character is engrossed in a game of Pokemon Quest, which – if you didn’t know – is an actual game in real life. It is a free-to-play action-adventure for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, and has players building up their base, defeating wild monsters, and more.

If you click on the screen, a dialogue box reads “It’s a game in which a lot of square Pokemon appear." There’s also a Switch console to the side of the TV as well.

You can even sit on the couch opposite Mustard and ‘watch’ his gameplay if you’d like. Though it’s probably not as fun as actually playing yourself.

If you’ve yet to play The Isle of Armor, you can buy the Sword & Shield Expansion Pass for $29.99 / £26.99 on the eShop. The second half of the DLC, The Crown Tundra, is set to release in the Fall.