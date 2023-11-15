Pokemon player completes card collection in honour of late father

Not long after the death father, this Pokemon player completed a card collection they’d worked on alongside their father for decades.

The Pokemon community has responded to the death of a collectors father with sympathy and heartfelt support. The pair had been working on a collection together for many years. The descendent finally received the card they needed to complete it, on the day their father died.

The collector and his father had been building this beautiful collection for over two decades. The Redditor now has a treasure box of memories within their binder, like when his father would “bring home (packs) back when he worked in NYC in the early 2000’s”.

The original poster said “He is at peace and peace will come for me in time. I’m thankful for my family and for this strong community of collectors that can appreciate this beautiful moment.”

Pokemon player completes card collection on the day of their father’s passing

The last card the collector received was ‘Super Energy Removal.’, rather inspiringly, the poster remarked of it that “Life is incredibly interesting in its patterns and poetry. I’m thankful for all of it.

“25 years ago, my father and I started this collection. Unfortunately, he passed away this morning after a hell of a battle with cancer. The last card we needed arrived in the mail not long after he passed. It’s complete Dad, we did it.” said RavenMandrake.

The support and condolences shared are a credit to the kind and passionate Pokemon fanbase. One commenter said, “Sorry buddy. I lost my dad to cancer 5 years ago. If you need someone to talk to let me know.”. Jaedotuk said, “He’s gonna be so happy looking down and see you put in that last card.”