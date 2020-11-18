Pokemon player brings Diamond & Pearl to Super Mario Galaxy with epic mod - Dexerto

A talented artist wowed the Pokemon community when they recreated Diamond & Pearl in Super Mario Galaxy. The epic crossover reimagines the Sinnoh region like never before and is truly out of this world.

The Pokemon franchise entered its fourth generation with the debut of Diamond & Pearl in 2007. The RPG introduced players to the Sinnoh Region for the very first time.

Despite releasing over a decade ago, the Nintendo DS title is loved by the community. One fan celebrated the game by remaking it in HD using Super Mario Galaxy.

Pokemon fan brings Diamond & Pearl to Super Mario Galaxy

Over the last three years, Pokemon fans have desperately been wanting Game Freak to remake the Gen IV RPG. A creative fan took things into their own hands and reimagined the DS title using mods in Super Mario Galaxy.

Popular modder ‘RiazorMC’ shared their mind-blowing creation on their YouTube channel. The November 14 video shows Nintendo’s lovable Italian plumber mascot exploring and running around an HD version of Diamond & Pearl’s region.

Incredibly, the artist has basically recreated the entire Sinnoh region. From Twinleaf Town to Route 223, Mario dashes across the Gen IV map until reaching the Pokemon League to claim their star for becoming Champion.

Impressively, Riazor has faithfully kept the DS title’s retro graphics while turning it into an HD landscape. Not only does the mod faithfully capture iconic locations, but Mario is even able to walk through caves and swim up waterfalls.

As the community continue to wait desperately for Game Freak to re-make Diamond & Pearl, we have mods like this to give us a taste of what it could be like to one day revisit Sinnoh on the Nintendo Switch.

In 2021, Pokemon is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary. While nothing has been announced yet by the Japanese developer, fans are still holding out hope that we will possibly get a remake of the beloved DS release.