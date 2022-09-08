Pokemon Mythical Distribution event: How to get free codes for Genesect, Volcanion & Marshadow

A new Pokemon Mythical Distribution event is coming to a few regions around the world, with Pokemon Sword & Shield codes for three very rare species up for grabs – Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow.

Completing any Pokedex is never the easiest thing in the world, and the Galar Region of Pokemon Sword and Shield was no different. Some monsters can only be obtained in the games by trading, importing from Pokemon Home, or – in this case – with codes.

If you were waiting on a few Mythical Pokemon to complete your set, however, a new chance has appeared in the long grass.

Here is everything you need to know about September’s code distribution event, where trainers can land themself three species they may not have seen yet.

When is the next Pokemon Mythical Distribution event?

Start date

The event kicks off on September 9, 2022, across a select number of regions.

End date

The event ends on September 30, 2022, meaning players have plenty of time to pick up a code for Pokemon Sword & Shield.

All Pokemon included in the Mythical Distribution event

The Pokemon Company Genesect codes are available in this Pokemon event.

Pokemon trainers have a chance to land at least one of three prizes, during the Mythical event.

These include the following Mythical Pokemon:

Genesect

Volcanion

Marshadow

Where to get Pokemon Mythical Distribution event codes

The Pokemon Mythical Distribution event will make codes available across Europe, with stores in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, and Belgium supplying customers with a chance to land rare Pokemon.

That means that North America and Asia will miss out, on this occasion – two regions where Pokemon is the most popular.

Stores supplying codes

If you’re looking to snag yourself a code before the window of opportunity slams shut, here is a list of stores involved in the offline event:

GAME – United Kingdom

– United Kingdom Micromania – France

– France Gamemania – Netherlands & Belgium

Once you have got a code, here is how to redeem it in Pokemon Sword and Shield.