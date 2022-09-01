Pokemon Masters shocks fans as Red breaks silence after witnessing Ash’s fight

Ash recently joined the Pokemon Masters universe, where he entered a tournament and showcased his expert trainer skills. As he battled, Red sensed a strong potential rival. He became excited while spectating, then broke his silence in anticipation of their potential future clash.

Many know both Ash and Red from the Pokemon franchise — with Red having existed initially as Ash’s replacement in the games and Ash existing in the anime. The two never really had the chance to meet, since they exist in different universes and canons. That is, until now.

The world of Pokemon Masters centers around Pasio, which is an artificial island where trainers battle in 3v3 combat. Oftentimes, Pokemon Trainers from all across various universes end up being swept into Pasio — often brought in by Hoopa’s dimensional transportation.

Red, the famed mute players controlled in Generation I, has been in the game for a number of years now. And finally, Ash joined the game as well in recent weeks. As with all newcomers to Pasio, they’re given the opportunity to participate in a tournament.

The veteran 10-year-old Pokemon trainer demolished, showcasing some very impressive skills throughout his battles. The audience went wild, cheering for Ash as he obliterated the tournament.

Red heard the loud cheers from outside the stadium, curious as to exactly what was going down. Green, the female trainer for Generation I, asked him “are you curious about the tournament?” Of course, Red responded with silence, firmly gazing forward.

As if sensing Ash’s presence, Red rushed over to the stadium, where he watched Ash’s Pikachu absolutely gap the player’s Pikachu.

Red’s eyes were glued onto Ash, eagerly watching his every move.

The Pokemon Company Red was impressed by Ash’s performance in the tournament. Enough that he even broke his vow of silence.

The battle concludes with Ash’s victory, and Red leaves the scene with Leaf. Leaf asked “are you sad you couldn’t battle, Red?”

Red grunted, obviously bothered by his lack of participation in the tournament. “Well… I’m sure you’ll get a chance one day!” Leaf assured him.

The crowd cheered in the background, celebrating Ash’s victory before the shocking moment happened. “… I’ll be waiting,” Red said, breaking his silence, eager to face Ash in the future.