Pokemon Master Journeys to add Sword & Shield DLC, but not what you expect

The latest Pokemon Master Journeys episode titles released in Japan reveal that Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor isn’t next in line for the anime – despite speculation it would be.

Pokemon Master Journeys is the second season of the overall Journeys series, which looks to have even more surprises in store for fans.

The Japanese television network Tokyo TV has revealed a teaser image showing eight champions who will come together to battle in a tournament closer to its finale.

However, Seribii.net has reported that Japanese magazines have also officially announced three new titles for upcoming episodes of Pokemon Master Journeys, revealing plenty of details.

New episode titles reveal Crown Tundra and more

The overall episode number, title, and Japanese air date, are as follows:

Episode 1200 – Lillie and Mohn: A Reunion on the Tundra!

Lillie and Mohn: A Reunion on the Tundra! Episode 1201 – A Triumphant Return! The Alola Champion!!

A Triumphant Return! The Alola Champion!! Episode 1202 – Last Mission! Get Regieleki & Regidrago!!

These episode titles confirm that Pokemon Master Journeys will explore the latter half of Pokemon Sword and Shields DLCs, instead of exploring the Isle of Armor DLC first as fans might have expected.

The Pokemon Journeys series has already explored parts of the Galar region, though trainers have yet to see the anime’s take on either the Isle of Armor or the Crown Tundra.

Additionally, it seems that Sword and Shield’s new Regi-Pokemon: Regieleki and Regidrago, will make an appearance.

Given that The Crown Tundra DLC offered players the chance to catch tons of Legendary Pokemon, it wouldn’t be surprising if these new episodes showed off more than just the two new Regis.

Alongside the reveal of The Crown Tundra, the new episode titles tease another interesting character returning to the anime: Pokemon Sun and Moon’s Lillie.

Since the title of the earliest upcoming episode is “Lillie and Mohn: A Reunion on the Tundra!,” it seems that Lillie is going to get some anime-exclusive character development with her father.

While Gladion and Lillie’s father, Mohn, hinted at a fairly bittersweet backstory the Generation 8 games never fully fleshed him out.

Now, we might finally find out what happened to him before the events of Pokemon Sun and Moon.