Pokemon Let’s Go fans slam popular YouTuber roasting potential sequels

Pokemon Day 2025 is right around the corner, and speculation for possible announcements is running rampant in the franchise’s community. However, one prominent YouTuber is facing backlash after putting down a beloved Nintendo Switch game many are hoping will get new sequels in coming years.

Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee was first released for the Nintendo Switch in 2018, reimagining the original adventures from Red & Blue’s Kanto region using updated graphics and intro-player-friendly mechanics. Since Let’s Go’s launch, players have eagerly waited for news of possible sequels for the series.

Let’s Go was particularly popular for its Pokemon Go-reminiscent catch mechanics, simple battle structure, and overworld Shiny spawns on routes. It was applauded as a great intro point for young gamers, or those trying to jump from Go to the mainline series.

Despite its popularity, there has been no news of additional games in the same style, and one YouTuber has come out stating that they would be happy if none were ever announced. This has sparked a backlash in the comments of the post.

Fans want more Let’s Go games

In a social media post shared by PhillyBeatzU, the YouTuber with over 500k subscribers dropped a hot take, stating, “I will die on this hill. I DO NOT Want another LETS GO game ever in my life. Graphics were peak! Everything else no.”

Fans in the comments were quick to clap back against the opinion, with renowned Pokemon YouTuber Austin John Plays stepping in to add his thoughts. The YouTuber with over 2.4 million subscribers commented, “LGPE was, and is, an amazing game for younger audiences to learn about the world of pokemon. It’s been 6+ years since that game. Another in the same style in 1-2 years would continue that.”

PhillyBeatzU responded with a “gagging” gif to this comment, but other players were quick to add their support to Austin John’s thoughts, with one stating, “I agree. It helped me introduce my mom to Pokemon because it made it so easy to play for someone that doesnt even understand videogames.”

Another player added, “Cry alone. For shiny hunting and collecting it is awesome.”

Others in the comments agreed that there were missing elements to Let’s Go, but that new installments could potentially add things like Abilities, offering more options for players.

At this time, there is no word on whether developers are considering another installment in the Let’s Go series, but with Pokemon news just weeks away, anything is possible.