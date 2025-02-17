Pokemon Legends: ZA needs these three starters & none of them are from Kalos

Pokemon Legends: ZA needs to bring back three starters from different regions to bring a fresh challenge to the Kalos region, and refresh old favorites.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus was applauded for the use of starters from different regions when the game was released. Rowlet from Alola, Cyndaquil from Johto, and Oshawott from Unova were a surprise to players who were visiting the historic Sinnoh region, as none of them originally held ties to the location.

All three staters were introduced as original forms but had second-stage evolutions with new type combos and visuals. This gave a fresh coat of paint to old favorites and created a fun mash-up that was different and interesting while exploring the Hisui region.

Pokemon Legends: ZA should use a similar approach, bringing back three iconic staters from areas outside of the Kalos region.

Three fan-favorite staters need to come to Kalos

The three starters that should be used in Pokemon Legends: ZA are Totodile from Johto, Treecko from Hoenn, and Scorbunny from Galar.

Totodile is a notoriously powerful Water-type starter from Gen 2. Despite its popularity, it hasn’t been used in recent generations. This is a shame, as it would type-mix nicely and also has the love from long-time fans to give it a boost.

Treecko, who evolves into the terrifying Sceptile, is from Gen 3. While not as visually stunning as Rowlett’s evolutionary line, or as graceful as Snivy, Sceptile can pack a punch in battle. Additionally, it would be a nice nod to Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire remakes, which were released during the Gen 6 lifespan.

Finally, Scorbunny is a fantastic fire-type Pokemon and one that has garnered quite a following of fans since its debut in the Galar region. Scorbunny would fit right into the Lumoise City atmosphere and is a fantastic option for battling.

New starter-type combos for Legends: ZA

One of the best aspects of the above starters is that they are all single-type Pokemon. This makes them perfect for second-stage type combo changes during a Legends: ZA appearance.

The best type combo mashups would be Water/Fighting for Feraligatr, Grass/Fairy for Sceptile, and Fire/Steel for Cinderace.

Each of these type combos would offer the chance for a new form, like the Hisuian versions of Decidueye, Typhlosion, and Samurott. They would also challenge players to think differently about how they are used in battle.

Currently, there have been no updates or teasers that could indicate which staters might be used in Pokemon Legends: ZA. However, there is a good chance at least one of the above could end up appearing in the new game, and each of them offers a fresh way to tackle the Kalos region.