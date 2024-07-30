Pokemon Legends Z-A needs to use these Arceus features according to fans

Ever since the announcement of Pokemon Legends Z-A, many fans have been revisiting Legends Arceus and reminiscing about the breath of fresh air that it was for the franchise.

While Pokemon Legends Arceus certainly wasn’t a perfect game, it did introduce many quality-of-life features and small improvements that made Pokemon fans happy. It’s particularly oriented toward collectors and lore-driven players, especially those who enjoy completing the Pokedex.

PLA recently became the topic of fan debate, prompted by fans sharing their favorite things about the title and suggesting which mechanics should make a return in the upcoming Kalos-set Legends game.

The Pokemon Company / Game Freak Concept art from Pokemon Legends Arceus, featuring Zorua.

One fan took to the Pokemon subreddit to question whether Pokemon Legends Arceus was still worth playing in 2024 – and they were met with a resounding yes.

An eager reader responded to the initial fan, saying, “Considering that Legends Arceus is only about 2-3 years old and a lot of the quality of life changes introduced were oddly left out of Scarlet and Violet, yes I would say so,” before describing how unique the gameplay style is.

A competitive Pokemon player chimed in with their thoughts too, noting, “As a competitive player, I hope a LOT more things from Legends Arceus start making their way into mainline,” detailing the way PLA handled stat boosts and the way weaker moves were dealt with.

Out of all the quality-of-life changes that were mentioned in the thread, one that stood out as a clear fan-favorite was the introduction of the Linking Cable. If you’re unfamiliar, this item allows solo players to get trade evolutions without needing to trade for them, like Gengar for example.

This was mentioned in a similar fan discussion about how PLA is perfect for completionists. One player noted, “I really hope they’ll bring back the Linking Cord in Gen X. Version exclusives are one thing, but trade evos are a goddamn hassle of another can of worms.”

Another agreed, “That was one of my complaints about Scarlet Violet. No link cord item!” Others added that they appreciated the singular release with no version exclusives too.

While we don’t know if Pokemon Legends Z-A will feature the Linking Cord item or other highly-requested features mentioned in this thread, it does mark the perfect opportunity for the franchise to try something new – especially with battle mechanics like Mega Evolutions.