Pokemon Legends Z-A doesn’t need Z Mega Evolutions

Mega Evolutions are set to return in Pokemon Legends Z-A, but fans are worried about an ongoing trend that could lead to even more appearances by two overrepresented ‘mons.

One of the best things about Mega Evolution is how it breathed new life into existing Pokemon in a way that didn’t require throwing out the established rules of the series. This gave underrated or weak ‘mons a new lease of life.

However, some Pokedex entries have had too much exposure. Charizard and Mewtwo received two Mega Evolutions, dubbed X and Y, referring to the titles of the games they debuted in.

Article continues after ad

As we’re getting Legends Z-A, users on Reddit are worried the duo will receive supposed ‘Z’ Mega Evolutions as a result.

The Pokemon Company

“Doesn’t matter what you want, Game Freak is gonna give you another Charizard in Z-A,” one user wrote, while another said, “If they do Charizard-Z I’m going to laugh my butt off and commend them for it. Because it’s a troll move, and they know it.”

Article continues after ad

“Charizard is one of my favorites,” another user wrote, “But I would love to see a Mega Dragonite, Mega Machamp, Mega Haxorous, and Primal/Mega forms for Arceus/Dialga/Giratina/Palkia. Of course, others, too, but these come to mind.”

Article continues after ad

One user joked, “Don’t you know? The Z-A stands for the amount of Mega Charizards we are getting. One for each letter.”

The popularity of Charizard and Mewtwo runs rampant across the franchise. They keep appearing in the anime and the Trading Card Game, all because fans will keep buying things with their faces on them.

However, many Pokemon deserve Mega Evolutions, especially ones native to the Kalos region, which barely got any, despite the mechanic debuting in their games.

Article continues after ad

Mega Charizard Z and Mewtwo Z feel inevitable. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Mega Charizard A and Mewtwo A. Why not double down? But fans have been waiting a long time for new Mega Evolutions, and the last thing the Gen 1 Titans need is more representation in the games.